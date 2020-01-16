South Dakotans are invited to a free screening of a film that tells the true story of a family whose lives changed after their 16-year old daughter revealed that she had been sexually abused by a trusted family friend.
View “It’s Not Just Jenna: A True Story of Child Sexual Abuse and Survival” on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 4 p.m. in Room 206 of the Capital University Center, 925 East Sioux Avenue. The airing is sponsored by the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment and Children’s Home Society.
The content may not be appropriate for young children. The 30-minute film will be followed by a structured discussion to educate middle and high school youth, their parents and youth-serving professionals and organizations about:
- Behaviors to be aware of in adults that might indicate they pose a risk to children.
- Ways sexual abusers groom or establish trust with potential victims and their families.
- Behaviors in children or teens that might indicate that they are being or have been sexually abused.
- Why it’s difficult for victims of child sexual abuse to tell others.
- How to respond to behaviors in an adult, child or teen indicating they might be involved in abuse.
Jenna Quinn, the film’s subject, is a national speaker, author, the namesake of Texas’ Jenna’s Law and an advocate for child sexual abuse prevention legislation. She provides a personal message to survivors at the end of the video, telling them they are not alone, and encouraging them to speak to a trusted adult.
The film screening is part of the annual Children’s Day at the Capitol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.