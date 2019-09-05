The Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment (CPCM) is partnering with the South Dakota Department of Education to give teachers, school nurses, administrators and counselors free registration to next month’s 19th annual Community Response to Child Abuse Conference. Attendees receive training on mandatory child abuse reporting.
The annual conference is Oct. 3-4, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. It will help South Dakota educators understand mandatory reporting requirements. They will also learn to decrease the stigma of taking action. The conference provides a broader knowledge base of child maltreatment, recognition of the basic brain development research regarding Adverse Child Experiences (ACEs) and practical strategies and interventions to work with students who struggle behaviorally due to past trauma.
Public school district personnel are eligible for free registration and travel reimbursement based on student enrollment numbers in each district.
Funding comes through the Department of Education’s Title IV Part A state level funds. These funds support developing relationship-building skills to help improve safety through the recognition and prevention of coercion, violence or abuse. Educators should contact Lauren Jahn at the department at (605) 773-4693 or lauren.jahn@state.sd.us.
The conference will host more than 600 professionals, advocates and students to share information and receive local training on innovative solutions and best practices to increase awareness of, improve the response to and prevent child maltreatment. The conference is hosted by the Unified Judicial System’s Court Improvement Program, the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment and the Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center at Sanford University of South Dakota Medical Center.
This year’s conference features keynote speakers Sasha Joseph Neulinger and Kay Glidden and Beth Reynolds-Lewis of Compassion Resiliency. Five tracks of breakout sessions will offer more learning sessions for educators, social workers, law enforcement, medical professionals and community members.
The CPCM, www.sdcpcm.com, joins local, state and federal efforts in the fight against child sexual abuse and other forms of maltreatment in South Dakota. CPCM was born out of the work of Jolene’s Law Task Force, established through South Dakota Codified Law 2-6-31 and its comprehensive 10-year plan to help South Dakotans know of, respond to and prevent child sexual abuse. The center’s director is Carrie Sanderson
