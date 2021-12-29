Other than doing his own taxes and his mother-in-law’s Paul Henriksen doesn’t have a background in the field. The Fort Pierre resident, in fact, worked in the science and engineering field but as district coordinator for the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program, he is part of the group of volunteers working out of the Pierre Senior Center every tax season helping local taxpayers file. And Henriksen is looking for more volunteers to help meet the upcoming tax season’s demand.
“Tax-Aide offers free in-person and online tax preparation and assistance nationwide to taxpayers with low to moderate income,” according to an AARP Foundation press release provided to the Capital Journal. “Because of the complexity of the U.S. tax code, many taxpayers overpay their taxes or turn to paid tax services they cannot afford. Some may forgo filing their taxes and miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned because they are unable to pay for assistance. Tax-Aide volunteers can help by providing necessary services in communities where there is the greatest need.”
The release reported 68 million taxpayers served by the Tax-Aide program since its inception in 1968. Henriksen said that despite the program’s association with the AARP, volunteers of all ages are welcome and taxpayers of all ages can obtain help.
But as it stands, Henriksen said the program will have just three volunteers out of Pierre Senior Center for the upcoming tax season. Henriksen said that number used to be five or six, and he hopes to find more volunteers for 2022 as having more hands on deck means he and his team can help more area taxpayers.
“Before, in the past, people would come in, we’d do so many a day,” Henriksen said. “We had five people working. We went through maybe 500 people in the timeframe. But last year with just me scanning, we probably only did 200, but again, everything was online, there was really only three of us doing it. And we’d like to open it up again, but it’d still have to be by appointment. In the past, you just came in and we took the first however many we got by 4:30.”
One of those volunteers is Ken Erlenbusch, who was recruited into the program about a decade ago. Erlenbusch told the Capital Journal he enjoys the process of filing income taxes, which he has done himself since his college days.
“A lot of people can’t afford to pay someone to have their taxes done,” Erlenbusch said. “I know one lady that we’ve worked with, she had her taxes done somewhere else, and she says, ‘I can’t afford to pay you.’ So then she came to us and we did it for free and she got a refund, and her refund would not have covered what the amount was that she would’ve had to pay the tax preparer.” Erlenbusch said he’s seen “several” such stories over the years.
Last year, Henriksen said, there were area taxpayers the program couldn’t help simply because the volunteers ran out of time.
“They ended up going wherever, H&R Block or wherever they’d go, or get their relatives to help them out,” Henriksen said.
Henriksen said the service has been “fairly” popular in the time that he’s worked with it, about the past six years.
“In the two-and-a-half months, those three days a week, at times they’d do close to 600,” Henriksen said. “Not when I’ve been there, but over that timeframe, at least 500 people during the tax season.”
In 2021, that number was about 200. Henriksen would go to the Senior Center when he was off work to scan taxpayers in so he or the other volunteers could take care of them online.
“We’re hoping to do the in-person” in 2022, Henriksen said. “It depends on where Hughes County sits with the CDC and where they’re at with the virus thing, if they’re high risk... they have those levels. If Hughes County’s in the highest, we can’t do the in-person. We can probably do what’s called a drop-off, where they’d actually bring in their income tax stuff and drop it off and we’d use it, and they’d have to leave at that point in time.”
To anyone on the fence about volunteering, Henriksen encourages them to call the Senior Center so they can talk to him directly.
“We’re looking for all different levels,” Henriksen said. “If you’re comfortable with computers, that’d be the main thing you’d need to be. We’ll help train them. There’s things to go through, there’s tests you actually have to pass to be able to be certified tax aide through the IRS.”
More information about volunteer opportunities can be obtained by visiting the Pierre Senior Center or aarpfoundation.org/taxaide, or by calling 1-888-687-2277 or the Pierre Senior Center at 605-224-7730.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.