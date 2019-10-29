6 free things for kids to do on Halloween

1 Trick-or-Treat at Rawlins Library in Pierre, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome to stop by the library in their costume to receive a small bag of treats.
2 Trick-or-Treat at the SD Governor’s Residence in Pierre, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden and his wife, Sandy, will be in costume to host this year’s event.
3 Trick-or-Treat at Maryhouse Long-term Care Center located at 717 E. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Call Activities Director Ticia Brewer at 280-1049 for details.
4 Trunk-or-Treat at Faith Lutheran Church parking lot, 714 N. Grand Ave. Pierre, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Treats will be handed out from over 30 vehicle trunks. Warm cider, hot chocolate and coffee also will be served.
5 Trunk-or-Treat at Dakota Prairie Bank parking lot, 1204 Yellowstone St., Fort Pierre, 6 to 8 p.m. Bank employees will be on hand to greet children and hand out treats from their car trunks.
6 View the amazing Halloween display located at 19988 Grey Goose Road, Pierre, 6 to 9 p.m. A large variety of Jack-o-lanterns and eerie scenes will delight visitors of all ages. Located two miles north of the Grey Goose Store.
If you would like to see your event featured here, email news@capjournal.com.
