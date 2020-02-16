The Right Turn is offering a free ‘Understanding Me’ class for providers, parents and caregivers. Child care is available upon request. Classes are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Sundays, March 1, 8, 22 and 29.
According to Nancy Schlichenmayer with the Right Turn, the first three years of life are the foundation for a child’s future healthy development. Parents or caregivers can gain more confidence in being more attuned to children’s needs, which promotes their healthy development. Content covers supporting children birth to three, and includes resources for caregivers, new parents or grandparents. The training is funded through the South Dakota Department of Social Services of Child Care Services and the Bush Foundation
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.