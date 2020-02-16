The Right Turn is offering a free ‘Understanding Me’ class for providers, parents and caregivers. Child care is available upon request. Classes are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Sundays, March 1, 8, 22 and 29.

According to Nancy Schlichenmayer with the Right Turn, the first three years of life are the foundation for a child’s future healthy development. Parents or caregivers can gain more confidence in being more attuned to children’s needs, which promotes their healthy development. Content covers supporting children birth to three, and includes resources for caregivers, new parents or grandparents. The training is funded through the South Dakota Department of Social Services of Child Care Services and the Bush Foundation

