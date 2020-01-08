The American Legion Auxiliary Pierre Unit 8 is hosting a vendor show on Saturday, Jan. 25, starting at 10 a.m. and going to 5 p.m. The vendor show is free. It is at the American Legion Post 8 cabin, 520 S. Pierre Street.
According to Patsy Madsen, Pierre Unit 8 President and District 3 President, the Auxiliary expects vendors such as Quilts of Valor, Pampered Chef, Cowgirl Country Creations. Color Street Nails, and many more. The vendor table fees are being donated to the local Quilts of Valor, who make quilts for Veterans. The Auxiliary is also serving lunch of sloppy joes, chips and soda, with the $5 proceeds going towards Veterans programs.
At noon, there will be a quilt presentation to two Veterans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.