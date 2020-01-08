The American Legion Auxiliary Pierre Unit 8 is hosting a vendor show on Saturday, Jan. 25, starting at 10 a.m. and going to 5 p.m. The vendor show is free. It is at the American Legion Post 8 cabin, 520 S. Pierre Street.

According to Patsy Madsen, Pierre Unit 8 President and District 3 President, the Auxiliary expects vendors such as Quilts of Valor, Pampered Chef, Cowgirl Country Creations. Color Street Nails, and many more. The vendor table fees are being donated to the local Quilts of Valor, who make quilts for Veterans. The Auxiliary is also serving lunch of sloppy joes, chips and soda, with the $5 proceeds going towards Veterans programs.

At noon, there will be a quilt presentation to two Veterans.

