The “Writing Your Future” grant writing workshop is Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Hyde County Memorial Auditorium in Highmore. The workshop is to assist rural communities in finding funding opportunities. It is co-hosted by South Dakota State University Extension and Highmore Civic & Commerce.
The workshop features a panel discussion including representatives from the South Dakota Community Foundation, The Wellmark Foundation, the Rural Electric Economic Development Fund, the South Dakota Arts Council and USDA Rural Development.
“SDSU Extension has coordinated several similar grant writing workshops around the state with positive feedback from participants,” said SDSU Extension Community Vitality Specialist Peggy Schlechter. Among them is Highmore business owner Beth Simonson, who attended a grant writing workshop in Gregory last spring.
“It’s a good opportunity for community members to learn what’s available,” Simonson said. “There is a lot of information and ideas to be gained.” Simonson’s experience spurred her to get Highmore Civic and Commerce to bring the workshop to their region of the state.
Schlechter will open with an overview about finding the right grant, letters of inquiry, request for proposals, matching funds, grant management and evaluations. Weiwei Zhang is director of the Census Data Center and SDSU assistant professor of sociology & rural studies. Zhang will discuss how to research demographics and geographical data for grant proposals. Other presentations will cover how to search for funding opportunities online and information about available grant writing assistance.
The workshop is open to everyone. Pre-registration is requested by Nov. 8, however registration is open at 9:45 a.m. the day of the workshop. Presentations will begin at 10 a.m. and end by 4:00 p.m. The Hyde County Memorial Auditorium is located at 125 2nd Street SW in Highmore.
For registration details, call Beth Simonson at 605-852-2540 or email beth@hydeoutbnb.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.