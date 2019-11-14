A free course to benefit the community is set for Dec. 5, 9-10, in the Georgia Morse Middle School. The Youth Mental Health First Aid training is for educators, coaches, youth leaders, parents and all who work with young people. Times are 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m. each evening.
Mental Health America reports that over 64 percent of youth with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment. MHA also states that over 5 percent of youth report having a substance use or alcohol problem. National Alliance for Mental Illness reports that one in five teens and young adults lives with a mental health condition.
Why this first aid? It teaches people how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The eight-hour training gives adults who live and work with youth the skills they need to reach out and provide initial support to adolescents — ages 12-18 — who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care.
Who should take the course? Teachers, other school staff, coaches, camp counselors, youth group leaders, parents, people who live and work with youth.
What does the course cover? 1. Common signs and symptoms of mental illnesses in the age group, including anxiety, depression, eating disorders, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). 2. Common signs and symptoms of substance abuse. 3. How to interact with an adolescent in crisis. 4. How to connect the adolescent with help. The course will teach attendees how to apply the ALGEE action plan: Assess for risk of suicide or harm; Listen nonjudgmentally; Give reassurance and information; Encourage appropriate porfessional help; Encourage self-help and other supportive strategies.
How does one register? Contact Jana Sprenger, prevention program manager Division of Behavioral Health, at 773-3123 or Jana.Sprenger@state.sd.us; Jennifer Humphrey at Jennifer.Humphrey@state.sd.us, or Kyley Cumbow, principal GMMS, at 773-7330 or kyley.cumbow@k12.sd.us.
