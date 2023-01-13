Officers with the Pierre Police Department aren't the only city workers packing heat.
For a few weeks each winter, the city's electric crews do a sweep of the city's electric distribution system armed with infrared heat guns. Potential faults within the city's electric infrastructure stand no chance against these heat sensing weapons.
A part of the system that shows a higher temperature reading inconsistent with the rest of the system indicate there's an issue, though without the infrared guns that issue would remain unseen.
The annual maintenance work is done in January, where freezing temperatures allow workers to scan the city's 200 or so switches.
City Lineman John Petrik pointed the infrared gun inside one of the big, green electrical distributors located in the 600 block of South Jefferson Street as part of the maintenance work Thursday afternoon.
A detailed image of the electrical system showed a consistent pattern of colors for each of the arches and temperature readings, which Petrik was able to save through a feature on the gun itself. The image is important and can then be documented and saved for city records.
Every year city crews are able to pick up on issues that would otherwise go undetected until a disruption of power occurs.
Brooke Bohnenkamp, Pierre communications officer, said the preventative maintenance program started years ago by a previous city electrical superintendent.
"To my knowledge, there wasn’t a big incident that led to the city starting the practice," Bohnenkamp said.
Pierre was also one of the earliest municipalities in the state to bury electrical distribution lines, she added.
"The city started putting its electrical lines underground back in the '70s — we have been fully underground for decades."
To see the city's more recent infrastructure upgrades, look up. Specifically up towards the street lamps.
The city has changed out nearly all of the 3,000 streetlight bulbs with LED light heads, ultimately saving taxpayer dollars through energy conservation and reduction of hours spent replacing bulbs.
Crews began mounting streetlights with LED bulbs in 2020, but have since reached a stopping point along the highway until the bridge replacement project is complete, Petrik said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.