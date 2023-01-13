City Electric Maintenance
Pierre City Lineman John Petrik uses an infrared gun to pull up a thermal image of the electrical parts inside one of the city's electrical distributors. 

 City of Pierre

Officers with the Pierre Police Department aren't the only city workers packing heat.

For a few weeks each winter, the city's electric crews do a sweep of the city's electric distribution system armed with infrared heat guns. Potential faults within the city's electric infrastructure stand no chance against these heat sensing weapons. 

Shannon Marvel | 605-224-7301 ext 107

