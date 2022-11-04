Eighty-eight-year-old Nant Bwa had one final wish for her long life — gaining her U.S. citizenship. And on Friday, she made it happen.

A Burmese refugee, who along with her husband fled from their war-torn village before coming to Huron in 2014, Bwa wanted both to earn their U.S. citizenship.

New citizen 88 years old
Nant Bwa, 88, of Aberdeen was sworn in as a new U.S. citizen on Friday. Her granddaughter Nant Chaw joined her for the ceremony in Fort Pierre.
Shane De Lange of Pierre, who was sworn in as a U.S. citizen and stands with his wife, Carrie, and son, Cashus.
New U.S. citizen Sarah Groves with her son, Daniel, 3; daughter, Lydia, 7 months; husband, Stephen Groves; and in-laws, Doug and Diane, after the naturalization ceremony in Pierre on Friday.
Oath clapping

New U.S. citizens share applause during a Friday ceremony in Fort Pierre.

