In 2021, the Capital Journal plans to continue to support our local businesses by developing both print and digital solutions for growing their business. The first one we’re launching is a great one and we’re calling it Friends2Follow. It is now LIVE on our website, capjournal.com. Take a look when you get a chance, but a snapshot of what it looks like is included with this article. With Friends2Follow, any Facebook post a participating business makes on their own page shows up in the Friends2Follow space on our homepage. There are two advantages to this.
Firstly, because of the enormous size of our audience on capjournal.com, the message in each post gets amplified considerably. As of January 2021, the capjournal.com website continues to have a very large audience with over 75,000 visitors and 350,000 pageviews monthly. That audience is ready to know what’s happening in Hughes and Stanley counties and Friends2Follow is prominently displayed on our homepage.
Secondly, both followers and non-followers of each business Facebook page can see every post on capjournal.com the instant they are posted. It’s a win-win for both the business and the community as everyone can see what’s on sale, what is today’s lunch special, important information for the public, and what events are taking place. Every category of business can participate and benefit from being a part of Friends2Follow.
Check it out daily and see what you think. The number of businesses participating is growing fast, so for more information on how to participate, email Jeff Hartley at publisher@capjournal.com or call 605-224-7301.
Thanks for reading the Capital Journal in print and online at capjournal.com.
