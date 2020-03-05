For three years now, people in the Fort Pierre area can visit and meet old and new friends on Wednesday evenings. And, a free meal is thrown in.
Held at the Congregational Church at 114 West Main Avenue, The Supper is offered to all. Starting at 5:30 p.m., and open until 7 p.m., it is a place for friendship, conversation and camaraderie. “Come join us at our table every week for good food and warm conversation. The food is free, the only cost is your time,” states the menu on the wall and posted throughout Fort Pierre.
“We started this over three years ago, when there were suicides in the area,” said Becky McFarling. If you are slow to start a conversation, she will pull you in. You might be new to The Supper, but you will not be a stranger.
“We see about 30-50 people each week, though there have been weeks with 60 or more,” said Rose Hertel, church treasurer. “It seems to vary according to the weather and holiday times. In the summer, when we plan The Supper for in the park, our numbers are higher, around 80-100.”
“The Supper was originally started to meet the needs of our community, and reach out with the loving hand of God,” said Hertel. The church board oversees the project, and Hertel sees to the weekly needs. “We are a small congregation with a large heart and a desire to help our community.”
“The Supper is held almost every week,” said Hertel. “We do not serve the week of Thanksgiving and, depending on what day Christmas falls on, we may serve that week.”
“The usual menus could be soup & sandwich, casseroles, breakfast, sloppy joes, and hot dogs, with tacos thrown in from time to time,” said Heltzel. On March 4, the menu included hot dogs, home-made macaroni & cheese, lettuce salad, vegetables, and home-made chocolate cake. For March 11, the main fare is potato stroganoff — of course home-made — and all the rest to go with it. March 18 is street tacos, and March 25 is “breakfast for supper.”
“Sometimes there is preparation work done the Sunday before, but most weeks cooking starts as early as noon on that Wednesday. We serve from 5:30-7 p.m.,” said Hertel. The core crew are the same volunteers, between five and seven, each week.
“The meal is free. But, we do not discourage a goodwill gift. In the past some of our guests have brought cookies, cakes and salads to share with the community. We like to encourage this, as it gives them a feeling of belonging,” said Heltzel.
“We have also received many donations of food from Fort Pierre businesses; donations such as turkeys, ground beef, hams, vegetables and many other food items. Otherwise, along with some anonymous donations, the church is the sole backer of the project.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.