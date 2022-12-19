Pierre’s nighttime temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to fall to minus 20 and 18, respectively.

Add the wind chills, it will feel more like minus 45 to minus 50, Megan Mulford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, said on Monday.

