Pierre’s nighttime temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to fall to minus 20 and 18, respectively.
Add the wind chills, it will feel more like minus 45 to minus 50, Megan Mulford, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, said on Monday.
“You will see frostbite in a matter of minutes,” Mulford said.
The fallout from last week’s winter storm that dumped 16.5 inches of snow in Pierre continues. Over the weekend, shoppers experienced empty shelves at Walmart and Lynn’s Dakotamart, contractors worked endless hours plowing out people, and most of the 70 truckers stuck in Vivian have moved on.
When asked about food shortages, the managers at Pierre’s Walmart and Lynn’s Dakotamart referred the Capital Journal to their corporate headquarters. Neither returned a call.
Pierre’s Julie Elrod said she encountered several empty shelves at Walmart.
“There was no milk, cheese, meat — all that kind of stuff. It was empty, empty, empty,” Elrod, a secretary with the state Department of Education, said.
She was told to expect deliveries delayed by the storm beginning on Monday and plans to return to stock up for Christmas dinner.
Pierre’s B&B Equipment spent the weekend plowing seven area road districts, including Whispering Pines, Pheasant Run and Codger’s Cove.
“We plowed on Wednesday and a little bit on Friday, but the main day was Saturday because most people didn’t want plowed out with the wind still blowing,” co-owner Darrell Beck said. “It costs a lot of money.”
Property owners in road districts pay taxes for snow removal.
Five guys plowed from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Beck said. Other than 5- to 8-foot drifts and icy conditions, Saturday wasn’t too bad, he said. Cars stuck in the middle of roads did create challenges.
“There’s only so many hours in the day and when you’re committed to road districts, you don’t have a lot more time.”
B&B, whose main business is selling gravel, also plowed out Community Bible Church, Edgewood Pierre assisted living and the South Dakota National Guard Museum.
At the Coffee Cup Fuel Stop in Vivian, where about 70 truckers were stranded after Interstate 90 was shut down on Tuesday morning, most were on the road by Monday, Manager Tim Pletten said.
“Some are still stuck and waiting for wreckers,” Pletten said. “I’m guessing a lot are stuck on the ice.”
Truckers started leaving by mid-afternoon Saturday after I-90 was reopened. Some needed to be dug out from the snow drifts.
“We had a guy with a payloader and a lot of truckers shoveled,” he said.
Pletten said the store didn’t run out of food. Seven of the Fuel Stop’s 51 employees stayed there 24/7 to keep the store open.
As for the anticipated frigid temperatures, Allied Plumbing and Heating owner Andy Bruce recommends being proactive rather than reactive to prevent frozen water pipes.
“They should take whatever steps they can,” Bruce said.
Residents should attempt vent stacks from freezing because sewer gas can back into the house, he said.
“If you had problems in the past, understand you will have problems in the future,” Bruce said.
On Sunday, the City of Pierre announced that the snow removal team has plowed the alleys and removed the windrows from most of Euclid Avenue and Pierre Street. Additionally, the team salted the streets on Sunday to help mitigate icy conditions. They continued on the streets at 2 a.m. Monday.
Both runways are now open at the Pierre Regional Airport.
The city’s baling facility and landfill are open, with city trash collection resuming on Tuesday where conditions allow.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.