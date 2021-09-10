From the Newsletter: Here’s what you’re missing

Some of you might not be aware, but the Capital Journal puts out a newsletter Monday through Friday sent straight to your email inbox.
Substitute Teachers, and Reading the Paper | From the Newsroom
SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS: The Pierre School District is always looking for more substitutes, and this year is no different. Substitute teacher pay has been increased by the school board to $110 per day. That rate goes up to $140 per day after day six and $165 per day after day 20. A high school diploma is a cornerstone of being a substitute teacher.
READING THE PAPER: We enjoy it when we find people purchasing the Capital Journal, reading the Capital Journal, and sharing stories with their friends on social media. During last night’s Stanley County volleyball game, we caught Fort Pierre’s John Duffy reading our sports section as the game was winding down in the third set. Thanks for the love, Mr. Duffy, but keep your eye out for errant volleyballs. We value your safety.
WATCH OUT FOR EACH OTHER: September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the pandemic continues to impact everyone’s mental health in different ways.
“Most people think of the physical dangers of COVID, but this pandemic is contributing significantly to mental health challenges, too. Simple steps, like checking in with someone you care about, can mean the world, and spotting the warning signs of a mental health emergency can save a life,” said Mark Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. The warning signs of a mental health emergency can include:
- Hopelessness
- Rage, uncontrolled anger, seeking revenge
- Acting reckless or engaging in risky activities
- Increased alcohol or drug use
- Withdrawal from friends, family, or society
- Anxiety, agitation, trouble sleeping or sleeping all the time
- Dramatic mood changes
Prolonged isolation, anxiety or grief can be especially challenging for teens or young adults and emergency physicians are seeing an uptick in mental health emergencies during the pandemic.
Resources for anyone struggling with their mental health include the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Read more about the ways emergency physicians identify and reduce suicide risks on www.emergencyphysicians.org.
