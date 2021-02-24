In November 2019, we launched a promotion called Athlete of the Week that ran concurrently with the local area school terms. Athletes were chosen for this honor every week and their names and photos appeared in the Capital Journal and the Reminder Plus. It was a very successful launch and parents and sponsors enjoyed it.
We’re planning to make this program even bigger and better this year. Last week, we launched the new version called Athlete Spotlight which will run year-round and expand to cover almost every sport in Hughes, Stanley, and Sully counties. It will include the traditional school-sponsored sports but all other sports as well.
We’re also launching an online process that will allow coaches, teachers, parents and grandparents to submit an athlete for consideration for the Athlete Spotlight. The athlete chosen could be anyone involved in any sport. This includes bowling, golf, fishing, softball, pickleball, tennis, hockey, rodeo, paintball, or even a 6-year-old soccer star. The bottom line is if you participate in a sport, you now have a chance to be in the spotlight.
The online submission link is on the home page for capjournal.com or you can go directly to the nomination form at capjournal.com/spotlight.
So in 2021, let’s honor our athletes and have some fun at the same time. I’m for giving everyone a chance to be in the spotlight.
