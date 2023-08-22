We're getting ready to do something that hasn't been done before and I know you’ll be excited about it. We are creating a collectible magazine celebrating the six consecutive state titles won by the Pierre Governors' Football team. The name is "Title Town: Celebrating Pierre's Six-Straight State Championships".
The idea for doing this came from a conversation with someone about photography and he happened to mention he had photos from each of the championship games.
The proverbial light bulb went off in my head.
This unique collectible edition will be in full color with high-gloss pages on heavy-weight stock and all 56 pages will be full of pictures from each championship game. We've got quotes from players in all six games and a profile of the mayor of Title Town, Coach Steele. The high-resolution photos are the highlight of this publication and will tell the story. We've been working with a professional photographer to acquire these photos and many of these photos are exclusives and haven't been seen in years.
It will be the largest magazine we've ever produced and is certainly going to wind up on many coffee tables in our community. There will be over 120 photos from the championship games in this magazine.
Final edits are being done to the magazine and our goal is to have this in your hands by the middle of September. There are also limited advertising sponsorships still available but they are going fast.
We’re printing a limited supply and you can pre-order copies of the magazine now by going to capjournal.com/titletown. Copies purchased online from local residents will be able to be picked up at the Capital Journal office. Shipping is available for all other orders.
