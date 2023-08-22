Title Town

We're getting ready to do something that hasn't been done before and I know you’ll be excited about it. We are creating a collectible magazine celebrating the six consecutive state titles won by the Pierre Governors' Football team. The name is "Title Town: Celebrating Pierre's Six-Straight State Championships". 

The idea for doing this came from a conversation with someone about photography and he happened to mention he had photos from each of the championship games.  

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments