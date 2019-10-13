A member of the Pierre community turned 130 years old last month. With no signs of slowing down, BankWest, originally opened as Pierre National Bank Sept. 2, 1889, when South Dakota was still just a territory, and still serves South Dakota communities, including Pierre, today.
Two months before South Dakota graduated from a territory to statehood, one man, first a customer in what would become tenth largest bank in the state, Charles H. Burke I, was elected as the first director of the bank.
It has been a family affair since the get-go.
Walter Burke, “C-1’s” son; C-1, 2 and 3 are the shorthand used to speak quickly in reference to the Charles Burkes who have perpetuated, not just a name, but commitment, joined the bank after serving in World War I.
Walter worked his way up through the bank’s ranks, eventually becoming president, chairman of the board and a majority shareholder, placing control of the bank in his family after buying out the estates of the original founders.
“The neat thing is that it’s been part of Pierre’s history before the state was a state, and that’s pretty cool.” Bob Burke said.
Bob and his sister Becky are the fifth generation to be involved in the bank. Becky’s daughter Ali, 22, is now four months into the sixth generation’s involvement in the family business.
“She Just moved back to Pierre and she decided she wanted to give it a shot.” Becky Burke said.
All in Pierre now, Bob heads up the fraud and risk department. Becky is in charge of training. Dad, Charles III is CEO, president and Ali, the newest generation, is in human resources. As well, Bob’s wife is the head of audit.
“In a lot of family businesses there’s not a lot of longevity,” Bob said. “By the time you get to the third or fourth generation the kids really don’t have the interest that everybody had prior to, so they get sold off. For it to have that kind of longevity, that’s a pretty cool thing.”
Often times in family business, as seen on television, they don’t always go as smooth as one might like, but not here.
“Typically, you’ll find that a lot of us don’t see each other or have a lot of interaction because we all have different aspects of the institution that we do, “Bob said. “It’s not like we are hanging out side-by-side every day. We have really good relationships in the areas of work.”
Admittedly, by design, Becky says. “You wanna make sure that there’s arms-length transactions. Each of us has our own areas of expertise, knowledge and skillset, so we made sure to spread them out.”
Now with 17 branches across South Dakota, their newest in Rapid City, and over 330 staff and employees, they have some spread to cover.
“We all have different aspects,” Bob said. “Even though we kinda touch on each, we don’t fully integrate on a daily basis.”
Becky enjoys “learning and development” at the bank. This includes training employees, educating staff and providing them with the tools they need for career growth. Coaching and strategic initiatives, like standardizing of documentation.
“It’s neat,” Becky said. “I love the people aspect of the business, and we have a lot of staff.”
Becky jokes her most unfavorite thing about working at the bank is it gets cold during the winter.
Becky has both bachelor’s and master’s degree in banking financial services. She completed both online.
Bob’s favorite thing working at the bank is the staff and people.
“I really enjoy working and building teams,” Bob said. “We have and awesome team here. As I have met new people as they come in here to work, I have not met anyone that is not a joy to work with. The customer base, too, is pretty awesome.”
Bob said, there isn’t much to dislike, but he does not care for fraud.
“In my job, fraud risk, the fraudsters trying to take advantage of people. I don’t like that. People out there trying to scam people, especially the elderly.”
Becky, after a laugh about death by PowerPoint, assures it is not on the agenda.
“We have different learning methods,” Becky said. “We do E-learning, instructor led, some virtual, and video conferencing. We try and cater to, number one, our audience, which is people from all across South Dakota, and number two, the different learning styles. We might offer something in instructor-led training, but then we will also offer it on E-learning just to really help with retention and understanding. If we have to do one-on-one sessions, then we do.”
The answer to the question of where they go from here, after 130 years, is both simple and complicated.
“That’s a good question,” Bob said. “Who knows. We just keep moving forward. That’s all you can do. Try to serve the communities that you are in. The sky is the limit.”
BankWest moved past the $1 billion in assets in 2016 with the merger of First State Bank.
“If C-3 was here, he probably would have told you before you even sat down,” Becky said. “Our mission statement focuses on customer, community, employees and then shareholders. That’s the order of our mission statement. That’s been the mission statement since day one. You take care of the customers, you take care of your community, so the rest will fall into place.”
Bob and Becky grew up in the Pierre branch and it has had at least three additions they can recall. Pierre is home to them.
BankWest is home in South Dakota.
“It’s really important to us our customers and communities come first,” Becky said. Our employees even come before shareholders. Cause if you take care of those three, the shareholders are taken care of.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.