No discouraging words about freezing temperatures in Pierre and Fort Pierre and homes on ranges around the two cities were spoken Tuesday by federal weather watchers. But things will stop just short of the freeze point.
So if you have tender, sensitive plants, go to them, speaking softly and gently, and quickly throw a blanket over them, or something, say those at the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Because, they say, frost is possible in the next 18 hours or so. Starting . . . NOW.
But the Black Hills has snow and fog..
The National Weather Service office in Aberdeen about 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, posted this: .FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ TO 9 AM CDT
/8 AM MDT/ WEDNESDAY...
It includes Hughes and Stanley counties as well as Traverse-Big Stone-Brown-Marshall-Roberts-Day-Faulk-Sully-
Hyde-Jones-
It includes the cities of Wheaton, Ortonville, Aberdeen, Britton,
Sisseton, Webster, Faulkton, Fort Pierre, Onida, Pierre,
Highmore, and Murdo
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South
Dakota and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM CDT /2 AM MDT/ to 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Detailed Forecast for Pierre, Fort Pierre area:
Tuesday afternoon: Cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 14 mph.
Tuesday night/early Wed. Sept. 9: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening.
Wednesday: Areas of frost between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 6 to 15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 56.
Monday, Sept. 14: SUNNY! WITH A HIGH NEAR 89!!
