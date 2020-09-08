No discouraging words about freezing temperatures in Pierre and Fort Pierre and homes on ranges around the two cities were spoken Tuesday by federal weather watchers. But it did get frosty and a record was set, according to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen.
On Tuesday morning, Sept. 8, in Pierre the temperature fell to 37 degrees — above zero — at 11:04 p.m., breaking the previous record low for the date of 39 degrees set in 1995. The average temperature in Pierre for Sept. 8 is 53 degrees.
Pierre just missed setting a record on Wednesday morning when the temperature fell to 36 degrees, only a degree above the record low for Sept. 9 of 35 set in 1943. National Weather Service records for Pierre go back to 1892.
Those with tender, sensitive plants outdoors were counseled by the weather service to do something to protect them, such as throw a blanket over them or give them a roof over their heads.
Up in the Black Hills to the west, there was a record freeze and snow.
An inch of snow fell in Rapid City on Monday, Sept. 7, according to the weather service, the earliest snow there since records began being kept in 1888. On Tuesday, Rapid City saw its coldest Sept. 8 on record at 30 degrees at the airport; the previous record low for the date at the Rapid City airport was 36 degrees set in 1962. The low of 31 hit Tuesday downtown Rapid City also was a record going back to 1888.
Quite a bit of snow fell in parts of the Black Hills: Lead received 10 inches and other areas up to 15 inches on Monday, according to the weather service.
It’s going to get colder in the Hills this week before temperatures come back into the 80s by the weekend: down to the 20s Thursday morning, with perhaps another inch of snow, according to the weather service.
Eastern South Dakota also broke some early winter records: Sioux Falls broke its record for earliest snow when a trace fell Wednesday morning, Sept. 9. It wasn’t there long as the low temperature Wednesday was 44 degrees hit about 10 a.m.
The bigger long-term story in Sioux Falls, snow-and-rain-wise, is how little the city has received in 2020: only 13.79 inches of precipitation had fallen there by Wednesday, 7 inches below the 30-year norm for the period and about 17 inches less than fell from Jan. 1 to Sept. 9 in 2019.
It’s been a dryer than normal year across much of the state.
As winter wheat planting began this past week across the state — with 8% of the crop in the ground by Sunday, Sept. 6, ahead of the 5-year average of 3% by now — most of the state’s topsoil is short (40%) or very short (13%) of moisture.
That’s according to the weekly report released Tuesday from U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service office in Sioux Falls. The subsoil moisture was rated short over 32% of the acres, very short over 10% and adequate on 58% of the state’s acres. None of the state has a surplus of topsoil or subsoil moisture, a big change from the previous two years when there were surpluses about all year long. The state’s corn crop was mature on 23% of the acres, well ahead of the normal pace of 10% by now. Soybeans, too, are ahead of normal schedules: 40% of the crop is dropping leaves, compared with 1% a year ago and 25% by now in the five-year average.
Pierre has received only 12.55 inches of precipitation so far in 2020, which is 3.09 inches below normal for the period and just over half what fell in 2019 from Jan. 1-Sept. 8, according to the weather service.
There is not much chance of any rain in the next week in Pierre and Fort Pierre, according to the weather service’s forecast given on Wednesday. But temperatures are expected to rise all week, reaching the low 90s by Monday, Sept. 14.
