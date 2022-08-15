Rhea Waldman
Rhea Waldman where the new pedestrian bridge will span the marina. Construction begins in the fall and Waldman said it should be ready next year.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

The City of Fort Pierre’s recent $1.86 million Economic Development Administration grant award could provide significant community developments near the river while boosting tourism and education.

Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said the city’s Enhancement District reported the federal grant is tough to earn, with about one in 80 ending in approval.

Project area
The area behind Drifters and near the current bridge spanning the Missouri River will see significant changes during the next five years with funding from a $1.86 million federal grant.
'Pork chop'
The area behind Drifters headed south along the current bridges path to the area called the "pork chop" will see major improvements through the $1.86 million federal grant targeting tourism and outdoor development.
Development area

The map shows the area where the 5-year project and federal grant funding would develop in Fort Pierre.

