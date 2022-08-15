The City of Fort Pierre’s recent $1.86 million Economic Development Administration grant award could provide significant community developments near the river while boosting tourism and education.
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said the city’s Enhancement District reported the federal grant is tough to earn, with about one in 80 ending in approval.
On July 27, the EDA awarded $1.86 million through the American Rescue Plan’s Travel, Tourism and Outdoors Recreation Program. The Fort Pierre City Council still needs to approve its portion of the grant’s cost.
According to the EDA’s Financial Assistance Award form, the grant recipient’s share of the cost is $513,000, with the entire federal share at $1,860,263 — $2,373,263 for the total estimated cost. Fort Pierre plans to take action on the item during its Monday meeting at 5:30 p.m.
“We had already committed enough,” Hanson said. “We will get a loan from the DOT to handle the costs of the bridge plaza. And Fort Pierre Tourism has committed about $220,000 over a 13-year period.”
Hanson found the hard-to-get grant made for “tremendous” and “unusual” opportunities for the city and community.
“It was such a shot in the dark that we didn’t even talk about it until after we had been (notified). It was a long shot,” she said.
Hanson said the grant came when the city planned to begin improvement projects near the new bridge spanning the Missouri River, but she added it would allow them to do much more.
The South Dakota Discovery Center will also benefit from the additional projects the grant allows. Executive Director Rhea Waldman said the improvements would provide combined recreational and educational spaces with interactive outdoor exhibits.
“We are very excited for it, obviously, because we are exhibit space, and it’s going to be hands-on, which is awesome,” she said. “We never had outdoor exhibits, so we’re real excited for that piece.”
Waldman said the area would also have an amphitheater the center could use for its stargazing programming, which they currently hold at Oahe Downstream. But she said having the program closer to town would make it more accessible to the public, adding that it could also make them a regular feature rather than just summer evening shows.
It’s not just stargazing that the Discovery Center is looking forward to increasing through the improvements.
“There are going to be trails all the way down that connect to Oahe Downstream and downtown Fort Pierre that have pollinator gardens and prairie restorations, so we can really see what the land used to look like and have a habitat for the critters that we share this world with,” Waldman said. “So that’s kind of the big thing, and there are aspects that are incorporated from the bridge plaza that was already planned from the City of Fort Pierre.”
And there is no shortage of science opportunities for the Discovery Center to take advantage of with future developments.
“Everything, from the macro to the micro,” Waldman said. “We’re specifically excited for the platforms, so there’s access to the river. Right now, with the riprap here, it’s really hard to get down to the river and do any explorations there.”
She said the center does plenty of water quality-related programs with the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. She added that the center and its kids currently head to the boat ramp to gain river access.
“When we have that platform, we’re actually hoping we can access the river right here and look at some of the tiniest organisms in the water but also the soil — that’s one of our big things, looking at soil health,” Waldman said.
It’s not just the additional science opportunities that could benefit the Discovery Center but also practical gains, like a quieter and safer outdoor space.
The Discovery Center holds many of its outdoor programs in Hipple Park next to the center’s Sioux Avenue building near the Pierre side of the bridge. The center’s staff finds it gets loud during the various outdoor lessons.
“And when you’re there for a couple of hours with a lot of kids, and you’re screaming — we do a lot of water festivals — your voice really strains and it’s hard to hear,” Waldman said.
She said plans for improvements on the Fort Pierre side of the river would have natural sound barriers to minimize noise while also creating a safe perimeter for youth attendees.
The first improvement the public could expect to see is the pedestrian bridge crossing the new marina near Drifters. Hanson said construction would begin this fall and prevent the trail from requiring a reroute.
“That’s one thing,” she said. “We never wanted to reroute that trail. We wanted to keep it along the river.”
Waldman found the pedestrian bridge would also benefit the Discovery Center’s regular visitors from the SC GOLD program based at Fort Pierre’s Community and Youth Involved Center.
Waldman said she is most excited about the partnership opportunities the grant-funded tourism developments will provide between the Discovery Center, Fort Pierre and the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe.
She said tourism has a significant history component, and the developments provide an opportunity to highlight it. Waldman also hoped it would give the central South Dakota area a chance to draw travelers to the area from Interstate 90.
“People are talking about the great American road trip that goes right through South Dakota. But guess what? When you look at any map or any description, they talk about Sioux Falls, and then they talk about the hills and nothing in between,” Waldman said. “And there are so many gems in between.”
She added one feature would be a big map to highlight all the hidden gems around central South Dakota and rural communities that would benefit from more tourism.
While the pedestrian bridge construction kicks off in the fall, Waldman said it is a 5-year plan, and people should have patience as the development progresses.
Hanson echoed that sentiment and said there could be changes along the way. But she added that she looks forward to seeing the project’s conclusion.
“We are just so delighted at the opportunity to have $1.8 million at our disposal to make these kinds of improvements and attractions for visitors, but also just to improve things in Fort Pierre,” Hanson said.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.