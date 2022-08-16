Earth moving
A worker moves dirt near the new marina where the pedestrian bridge will keep the current trail path intact. The pedestrian bridge is the first project to get underway using $1.86 million in federal grant funding.

During Monday’s meeting, the Fort Pierre City Council agreed to accept a $1.86 million federal grant for a $2.3 million development that will include an educational nature trail, outdoor exhibits, public art, amphitheater, visitor plaza and pedestrian bridge for a new marina.

The council also agreed to commit $172,000 to pay for the engineering, which is not covered by the grant.

Marina area
Work on the new pedestrian bridge begins in the fall and should end next year. The pedestrian bridge will cross the new marina near Drifters.

