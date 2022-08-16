A worker moves dirt near the new marina where the pedestrian bridge will keep the current trail path intact. The pedestrian bridge is the first project to get underway using $1.86 million in federal grant funding.
During Monday’s meeting, the Fort Pierre City Council agreed to accept a $1.86 million federal grant for a $2.3 million development that will include an educational nature trail, outdoor exhibits, public art, amphitheater, visitor plaza and pedestrian bridge for a new marina.
The council also agreed to commit $172,000 to pay for the engineering, which is not covered by the grant.
In July, the city received a $1.86 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant to improve and establish amenities on the Tatanka Trail along the Missouri River. The area behind Drifters and near the current John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge, which connects Pierre and Fort Pierre over the Missouri River, will see significant changes with the development.
The grant requires that the project be completed by July 2026.
On Monday, Steve Watson, development strategist with ISG in Sioux Falls and the former director of business development for the Governor’s Office, told city council the project will transform Fort Pierre.
“I’m personally very proud,” Watson said. “This will be a community space that will pay homage to Fort Pierre history. It’s an ambitious and big plan for this community. It’s exactly what the administration was looking for.”
He noted that the $1.86 million grant will accelerate the project that would otherwise take 15 to 20 years to realize.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity to facilitate this project for the community,” Watson said.
The Fort Pierre Business Improvement District, also known as BID, agreed to contribute $221,000 over 13 years for the visitor plaza. BID finances the promotion of Fort Pierre and its hotels, motels and general commerce.
BID’s executive committee feels it can commit another $25,000 for the $2.3 million project’s engineering.
“It’s all about leveraging dollars to do bigger things,” Casey Cowan, chairman of the BID board, said. “When you look around the state, we’re all competing for tourists, residents or businesses. Fort Pierre is doing a heck of a job competing.”
David Reiss, executive director for the Central South Dakota Enhancement District, said he was skeptical about Fort Pierre receiving the federal funding.
“Typically it goes to areas where they can get the largest bang for the buck,” Reiss said. “This is a monumental thing not only for Fort Pierre, but the Pierre area. This brings us forward with cultural space that doesn’t exist. We look forward to being a part of this.”
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
