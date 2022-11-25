Carolyn Deal
Buy Now

City of Fort Pierre Assistant Finance Officer Carolyn Deal assists a resident on the phone. For the first time ever, City Council has granted $2,500 year-end bonuses for its 15 employees.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

For the first time ever, the Fort Pierre City Council has granted $2,500 year-end bonuses for its 15 employees.

In addition, the City Council voted to give employees 5 percent raises for 2023 during its Monday meeting.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments