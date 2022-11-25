For the first time ever, the Fort Pierre City Council has granted $2,500 year-end bonuses for its 15 employees.
In addition, the City Council voted to give employees 5 percent raises for 2023 during its Monday meeting.
The city will cover the expense after collecting an expected $350,000 more than anticipated from its 2 percent sales tax in 2022, Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen said. The city had budgeted collecting $1.36 million in sales tax this year, Heezen said.
As of late September, the city had collected $1.34 million, which puts its on target to receive $350,000 more than anticipated, she said. The increased cost of goods and services could be one reason for the higher sales tax collection.
During Monday’s meeting, the City Council went into executive session to discuss the bonuses and pay raises. Boards that serve the public can meet in closed-door executive sessions to discuss personnel.
Council members voted on both matters after returning to the public portion of the meeting.
“There was a lot of discussion, a couple of compromises and suggestions,” Mayor Gloria Hanson said.
Increased inflation and cost of living contributed to the bonuses and pay increases.
“Other cities have made adjustments through the years,” Hanson said.
In September, the City of Pierre gave $2-an-hour raises for all employees. The decision cost the city $645,000 more for wages. An entry-level police officer starts at $25.75 a year and entry-level street workers and administrative assistants make a minimum $20.55 an hour.
Mayor Steve Harding proposed the pay increase for recruiting and retaining employees and remaining competitive. City officials spent six months researching pay increases, including reviewing the salaries of all city employees and looking at other municipalities the size of Pierre. They also looked at state and county governments’ recent action related to pay.
Fort Pierre has little turnover and has one employee who has been with the city for 32 years, Hanson said.
“We have a highly experienced staff, many who have been here a long, long time,” she said. “I was really pleased that council acknowledged their value.”
The city has five vacancies — two in the street department, one in parks, one in public works and the city superintendent position. The latter was recently left vacant after Vern Thorson died on Nov. 10.
Hanson planned to meet with all employees on Tuesday to announce the bonuses and raises, and discuss looking at what a different employee structure might look like.
“We have all these vacancies and it would be really hard to fill Vern Thorson’s shoes,” she said. “He had multiple talents and skills and an almost 25-year history in Fort Pierre.”
City Council and some staff will participate in an eight-hour strategic planning session on Wednesday and Friday.
