Fort Pierre Council
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson, left, Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen and City Attorney Naomi Cromwell during Monday night's City Council meeting.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

Fort Pierre City Council approved employee salaries that include 5 percent pay increases and agreed to rent two buildings in Pierre for city equipment during its meeting on Monday.

Public Works Director Rick Hahn and Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen will be paid $99,131 and $94,567, respectively, in 2023.

