Fort Pierre City Council approved employee salaries that include 5 percent pay increases and agreed to rent two buildings in Pierre for city equipment during its meeting on Monday.
Public Works Director Rick Hahn and Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen will be paid $99,131 and $94,567, respectively, in 2023.
The new hourly pay rate for Assistant Finance Officer Carolyn Deal will be $24.61; Administrative Assistant Kelly Tibbs, $21.86; linemen Cody LaCompte $33.23, Dalton Martian $32.51, Dan Myers $26.19 and Terry Schroer $39.53; street maintenance worker Shannon Crawford, $$27.17; mechanic Dean Raymond, $29.28; park maintenance employees Lanny Hoffer and Louis Young, $27.43 and $27.26, respectively; and water and sewer operators Shane Pearson, Joe Montana and Casey Breitag, $28.69, $33.25 and $26.94, respectively.
During its Nov. 22 meeting, the council voted to give employees the raises in addition to first-time ever year-end bonuses of $2,500.
The city will cover the expense after collecting an expected $350,000 more than anticipated from its 2 percent sales tax in 2022. The city had budgeted collecting $1.36 million in sales tax this year. As of late September, the city had collected $1.34 million, which puts its on target to receive $350,000 more than anticipated.
The increased cost of goods and services could be one reason for the higher sales tax collection.
The council also signed a rental agreement with Pierre residents Eldon and Marlys Becker for storing equipment in two 2,640-square-foot buildings at 2750 Industrial Road, Pierre.The cost will be $2,650 a month and the city can get out of the contract with a 30-day notice.
The city lost its rented shop space on East Buffalo Road after the owner plans to sell the two buildings. The city must be out by Jan. 1.
Sioux Nation, an agriculture supply store in Fort Pierre, has a purchase agreement for the buildings, but nothing has been finalized, owner Chad Stoeser said.
In addition, the city will rent space underneath the grandstands at the Stanley County Fairgrounds for snow plow trucks and other equipment for $1,500 a month. The city will have to vacate that space by mid-April.
On Thursday, City Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen said the city paid $25,200 annually to rent the two buildings on East Buffalo Road. The new arrangement will cost $36,300. The amount includes the cost of renting the buildings in Pierre and renting the space at the fairgrounds through March.
Mayor Gloria Hanson said a meeting will be held soon to discuss the possibility of the city owning a building for its shop.
"We will tour (what we have) and invited Council members to the new units in Pierre and over at the fairgrounds as well as what we have in our own facilities so we can all have a visual of what kind of storage we need and how much," Hanson said.
