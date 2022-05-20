On Monday, the Fort Pierre City Council unanimously approved upgrades to the city’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.
“What we’re looking at is we have a system right now that’s approximately 30 years old, severely outdated and very limited on what it can do,” city public works director Rick Hahn said.
The new system will improve and expand monitoring of the water tower, the new lagoon system, wastewater treatment facility and lift station. The cost of the upgrade is approximately $92,000.
“It’s the opportunity now to upgrade the rest of the system so that we can better monitor the situation and bring it up to more modern conveniences, equipment, programming. The current system only handles our lift station and water tank levels,” Hahn said.
The current system essentially functions as an alarm in the event problems arise.
For example, the current SCADA system can only provide general information about whether the water tower has too little or too much water.
The upgraded SCADA systems will be able to collect valuable data for the city and give officials better insights into problems.
“We may be able to put monitors in there and actually indicate how much water we have in the tank fairly precisely, within a foot,” Hahn said.
The system can also monitor water flow rates, how much wastewater is being treated and released and more.
Fort Pierre City Councilmember Greg Kenzy, a member of the utilities committee, said the committee has been discussing the project since last fall.
“It’s needed to bring us up to date with the lagoon and our sanitary sewer system,” Kenzy said.
Among the project’s many benefits, Hahn said the new system would improve efficiency within the department.
“Then when we do have an indication that we do have some troubles, we’ll make that trip out there. It’ll make us much more efficient in operation and overall for the system and avoid unnecessary trips to the lift stations or the water treatment plant or the wastewater treatment facility or the water tower. We will have the information to make a decision right off the bat,” Hahn said.
Hahn said the schedule for the project is still in progress but that he’s expecting to have work beginning in the coming weeks.
“We’re waiting on some equipment — that’s about two months out. Hopefully, we can get those in earlier and (it) should be all up and fully operational sometime late this summer,” Hahn said.
