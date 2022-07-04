Mayor Gloria Hanson said it never rains on the Fourth of July in Fort Pierre, and it didn’t this year.
However, the rainfall from late Saturday into early Monday required moving Monday’s Fourth of July Parade lineup from an alfalfa field behind Tiger’s Tap to the old Stanley County Highway Shop and Sale Barn.
“It’s wet, but dryer than the alfalfa field,” Sonny Harrowa, a parade organizer, said.
Several thousand lined the parade route, which included more than 110 entries, Kayla Klemann, another event organizer, said.
Organizers awarded prizes for several categories, like:
Best South Dakota Pride, Stanley County High School Class of 1983
Most Patriotic, Wegner Auto Co.
Best Antique Vehicle, 1937 Studebaker
Most Humorous, Don’s Sinclair
Best of Fort Pierre Pride, All Pro Garage Doors
Best Horse-Drawn entry, Fort Pierre Livestock
As for the 4 on the 4th foot race/walk, rising T.F. Riggs junior runner Jared Lutmer came in first overall. He finished the four-mile course in 21.47 minutes.
Caleb Morris, 25.34, and Brian Graves, 28.24, placed second and third in the men’s division.
Jessica Lutmer, a 2022 T.F. Riggs graduate, took top honors for the women with a time of 26.17 minutes. Second and third place went to Jessica Duval and Gwen Richter with times of 27.37 and 32.18, respectively.
Most Patriotic award recipients for 4 on the 4th were sisters Megan Deal of Pierre and Anne Rowe of Petoskey, Michigan.
Sioux Falls residents Kelsey and Lee Glanzer went to the parade with eight children in tow. The couple had their own three children. Kelsey Glanzer’s mother, Pierre resident Darlis Perry fosters children.
“It’s about like any other morning,” Kelsey Glanzer said about getting ready for the parade. “It’s hectic, but worth it in the end.”
Frances Olesen has been going to the parade for about 30-40 years and arrived more than two hours before its 10 a.m. start.
“I can’t remember the last time we missed the parade,” the 80-year-old said.
Olesen, however, was too late to grab her usual spot near the Holiday Inn Express.
Eleven-year-old Swaylee Houska sang “The Star Spangled Banner” to kick off the day’s festivities. A rising sixth-grader at Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre, Swaylee has sang “The National Anthem” at T.F. Riggs and Legion Post 8 baseball games and high school wrestling matches and basketball games. She is the daughter of Trinity and Tanya Houska.
A complete gallery of Fourth of July photos is available at capjournal.com.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
