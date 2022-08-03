Blight3
An abandoned mobile home located in DJK trailer court between Sixth and Fifth streets in Fort Pierre. Longtime community resident Bill Fischer is on a mission to have the city clean up properties like this.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

Bill Fischer commended the Fort Pierre City Council during its Monday meeting for making efforts to clean up the city.

“I applaud you for getting some things done, but it’s taken a long time,” Fischer told the City Council.

