Bill Fischer commended the Fort Pierre City Council during its Monday meeting for making efforts to clean up the city.
“I applaud you for getting some things done, but it’s taken a long time,” Fischer told the City Council.
A retired Fort Pierre banker and rancher, Fischer is on a mission to clean up the city. During the City Council’s July 18 meeting, he presented city officials with a list of eight properties he would like to see cleaned up.
They included DJK and Wagon Wheel trailer courts, the vacant Shutterlee property, Britt Williams Construction site, a truck outside Reube’s Welding & Mfg., the Hohrman Shop, a vacant property in the downtown and a vacant trailer.
During Monday’s meeting, Fort Pierre Public Works Director Rick Hahn reported that Briggs Construction will remove two abandoned trailers from DJK mobile home park within a week. A camper and two occupied trailers also will be relocated.
Hahn noted there are some folks interested in buying the DJK property.
As for the Shutterlee property, Hahn said he saw several trailers being moved out and a hayfield has been cut and baled. The owners also have interested buyers for equipment on the property.
“We’ve been talking to the owners,” he said. “They would like to keep the barn and a shop, and were told they will need to make repairs.”
Mayor Gloria Hanson told Fischer that the loss of Lori Jacobson, assistant director of public works for Fort Pierre, could delay the additional cleanup.
Jacobson’s last day of work will be this Friday and she will begin working on Monday as the new manager for Hughes County. Jacobson replaces Kevin Hipple, who is retiring on Sept. 30.
Fischer commended Jacobson for her efforts.
“I thank you for finally getting some things done with Shutterlee and finally DJK,” he told the council.
In related matters, the City Council suggested Hahn meet with residents Nancy and Howard Chester, who complained about the condition of their street.
The Chesters live in the 200 block of Seventh Street and claim there are holes that are 8 to 10 inches deep.
“You can’t really ride a bike,” Nancy Chester said. “Hopefully, you will find funds to repair the street. We have small children who have fallen into the ruts and the neighbors get gravel washed into their yards.”
