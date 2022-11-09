St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre needs to find $6,000 to treat its ash trees from the invasion of a beetle that’s killed millions of the same trees across North America.

The church is not alone.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments