St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre needs to find $6,000 to treat its ash trees from the invasion of a beetle that’s killed millions of the same trees across North America.
The church is not alone.
City of Fort Pierre officials proposed a plan to remove trees, which the City Council voted down 3-2 during its Monday meeting. Council then voted 5-0 to approve Councilman Larry Cronin’s motion to have the city’s park and recreation board study the matter first.
City officials had proposed awarding a $21,263 contract to Local Works in Fort Pierre to begin removing ash trees from places like boulevards before the expected invasion of the emerald ash borer. Council members Greg Kenzy, Scott Deal and Larry Cronin voted against the measure and Rick Cronin and Callie Iversen voted in favor.
Public Works Director Rick Hahn said the city’s Arbor Board made the recommendation to remove trees after learning how quickly the highly-destructive bright metallic-green beetle can spread.
The city’s proposal also would have allowed residents to treat trees in places like boulevards for 10 years and beyond. Should the resident stop treatment and the tree becomes infested and dies, it would be up to the property owner to pay for that tree’s removal.
Dr. John Ball, professor of agronomy, horticulture and plant science at South Dakota State University, during a recent meeting in Fort Pierre said to expect the emerald ash borer by 2028. Ball also recommended removing ash trees before they become dangerous.
“When the ash borer does hit our community, every ash tree will be affected,” Mayor Gloria Hanson said. “The only ones that will survive are the ones that are treated. The responsibility of the city is to have a protocol on which trees will be treated.”
Hahn said the city has asked every landowner if they want to treat trees along boulevards.
“They will have to sign an agreement that they will treat them,” Hahn said. “A boulevard is public property and to mitigate hazards of a dead or dying ash tree is the plan.”
As for the Catholic church at 206 W. Main Ave., Fr. Ron Garry said he doesn’t want to lose the six 20-foot, mature ash trees to the ash borer.
“They add to the beauty of the church, and it’s great shade in the heat of the summer,” Garry said on Tuesday.
A committee of the church favors treating the trees at a cost of $1,000 for each tree over three years, Garry said.
Finding funding is the next step.
Hahn noted that there are quite a few trees being treated in the city.
“Dr. Ball said there may be some immunity developed after trees are cut out,” Hahn said. “Once we get a high density of trees, they are more susceptible to disease.”
The city budgeted $20,000 annually for the next two years for ash tree removal, he said.
