Weed story April 10

A marijuana grow proprietor holds a leaf from a cannabis plant grown in Denver.

 Daniel Oberhauser

The Fort Pierre City Council unanimously approved a temporary ordinance Monday as a placeholder until the South Dakota Department of Health enacts its own rules regarding medical marijuana.

“It says in the ordinance that if you want a license to sell medical cannabis, you will have to apply for a license from the city,” Mayor Gloria Hanson said. “But this ordinance says we will not issue any permits or licenses for medical cannabis until the Department of Health promulgates their rules.”

South Dakota voters approved legalization of medical and recreational marijuana in the November general election, though the ballot initiative for recreational marijuana is still tied up in court. Medical marijuana is set to become legal across the state on July 1, but the state Department of Health has until Oct. 29 to enact its rules.

City finance officer Roxanne Heezen said the ordinance takes effect upon publication, which is set for Thursday.

