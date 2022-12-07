The City of Fort Pierre is looking for solutions as it faces vacating its rented shop space on East Buffalo Road by Jan. 1.
Fort Pierre Councilman Larry Cronin has proposed looking into building a shop for city equipment.
"It's been talked about several times," Cronin said during Tuesday's City Council meeting. "Nothing is really getting done and now we will have to spend a whole lot of money on rentals."
The city rents two buildings on East Buffalo Road for shop space. The owner has sold the buildings and the city needs to be out by Jan. 1.
Sioux Nation, an agriculture supply store in Fort Pierre, has signed a purchase agreement for the buildings, but nothing has been finalized, owner Chad Stoeser said on Wednesday.
In November, the City Council voted to rent two, 2,640-square-foot buildings in Pierre for equipment. A heated shop will cost $1,750 a month and a cold storage shop will cost $900 a month.
In addition, the city plans to rent space underneath the grandstands at the Stanley County Fairgrounds for snow plow trucks and other equipment for $1,500 a month. The County Commission approved a rental agreement during its Tuesday meeting. The city will have to vacate that space by mid-April.
Cronin said the city spent about $24,000 annually to rent shop space.
"It looks like we are going to spend a lot of money next year, upwards to $50,000 ," he said. "That would make a payment if we put up a shop."
Cronin offered to head up a committee and would like to report back to the City Council in 30 days.
"I've spoken to a few contractors to see what we might want," he said.
Cronin added he wants to work with Public Works Director Rick Hahn and staff to determine the needs for space.
Mayor Gloria Hanson said an inventory is being done to determine space needs.
Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107
Assistant Editor
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
