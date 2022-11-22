Fort Pierre City Council
Fort Pierre City Council members Greg Kenzy, left, and Callie Iversen along with Public Works Director Rick Hahn and Mayor Gloria Hanson discuss a proposal to remove ash trees from public property before the expected invasion of the emerald ash borer. During Monday's meeting, the council unanimously voted down a proposal to cut trees.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

For a second time this month, the Fort Pierre City Council did not approve a $21,263 contract to remove ash trees from public property before the expected invasion of the emerald ash borer.

During Monday’s meeting, Councilman Todd Bernhard did not want to approve a tree removal plan with Local Works in Fort Pierre without a tree replacement plan.

