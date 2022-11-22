Fort Pierre City Council members Greg Kenzy, left, and Callie Iversen along with Public Works Director Rick Hahn and Mayor Gloria Hanson discuss a proposal to remove ash trees from public property before the expected invasion of the emerald ash borer. During Monday's meeting, the council unanimously voted down a proposal to cut trees.
For a second time this month, the Fort Pierre City Council did not approve a $21,263 contract to remove ash trees from public property before the expected invasion of the emerald ash borer.
During Monday’s meeting, Councilman Todd Bernhard did not want to approve a tree removal plan with Local Works in Fort Pierre without a tree replacement plan.
“I think it should be against the law to cut a tree down unless you have two to replace them,” Bernhard said.
“It takes 20 years to grow a tree and five minutes to cut it down,” Councilman Rick Cronin added.
The council also agreed to carry over $20,000 in the 2023 budget for removing trees for use in 2024.
The city’s Arbor Board recommended removing the ash trees after learning how quickly the highly-destructive bright metallic-green beetle can spread. Mayor Gloria Hanson said 40 percent of the trees in the city are ash trees.
In addition, John Ball, professor of agronomy, horticulture and plant science at South Dakota State University, has told Fort Pierre officials to expect the emerald ash borer by 2028. Ball also recommended removing ash trees before they become dangerous and has said there may be some immunity developed after trees are cut out.
“There’s no one here in this room that wants to remove every tree,” Hanson said during the council meeting. “We are all concerned. I’m proud of Fort Pierre. We have stepped out ahead of this infestation. We will replace trees just as quickly as is practical.”
The city’s proposal also would have allowed residents to treat trees in places like boulevards for 10 years and beyond. Should the resident stop treatment and the tree becomes infested and dies, it would be up to the property owner to pay for that tree’s removal.
Bernhard suggested raising funds for replacing trees.
“I think we should step up to the plate and put some money in the pot immediately,” he said. “I would like to see it in our budget.”
Public Works Director Rick Hahn said there are grants available for replacing trees, but not for removing.
“If we take them down, we are not affecting the (entire) town at once,” Hahn said. “This way we can get a little jump on it. The ash tree removal in the boulevards can and will infect other ash trees in the community. Removing them from public property would save or reduce the impact in the community.”
Hahn said the city cannot tell private property owners to remove their trees. The removal price for a live tree is $150, while it costs $1,500 to remove a dead tree.
“It’s a lot easier to take down a healthy tree than a dead and dying tree,” he said.
For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.
