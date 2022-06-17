The Fort Pierre City Council approved the third cannabis license in the city on June 6, and with a license comes the preparation process for many of these dispensaries. Dispensary owners said that it hasn’t always been smooth sailing, but they’re excited to open their doors.
The cannabis dispensary business is a new one in South Dakota and it’s proved to have lots of new growth and benefits for the community, but there’s still many unknowns.
Grassroots Home, Health, and Wealth owner, Vicki Warne said that the process has been through many rough drafts.
“This whole process has been very eye opening. We’ve gone through no less than six reams of paper. You know, putting plans together, redoing and coming up with a final business plan and operating procedures and it was kind of a waiting game for quite a few months that we just were just kind of waiting to hear,” Warne said.
Warne said a big part of it was just trying to find the right building.
“We initially had picked out a building last November, last fall and had things ready to go. We were ready. We were ready and of course you know I’m out of the gate before anybody here and then we found out that we were 132 feet too close to a daycare, which was OK, but they would have had to sign a waiver and they didn’t want to,” Warne said.
She said when their original plan didn’t work out they had to find alternatives, but struggled there as well.
Assistant Director of Public Works, Lori Jacobson agreed that for the city, the toughest part about integrating these dispensaries was how difficult it was to find a space for them.
“We had to really work to find areas where they weren’t hindered by the requirements set forth either by federal or state law, where you had to stay away from say, you know, a school zone or a daycare or residential or churches or something. And so we really had to struggle if you will, to find locations that fit,” Jacobson said.
“Then we were working with some friends to build something which is going to take a year to do. And trying to find a contractor. You know when everybody else is so busy it is going to be a daunting thing. At that time, then we were questioning, we just kind of were feeling down a little bit,” Warne said.
Luckily, Warne had a friend who reached out to her with building off of Highway 14 and Warne said that even though they’re excited they still know there could be other issues along the way.
“Hopefully we won’t have hiccups but for the most part we hope to be up and running by the first part of October. But again, everything’s in pencil and nothing is set in stone because we’ve learned a long time ago that it just doesn’t work that way,” Warne said. “We sat down, put pencil to paper, we were pretty naive. When we first came into this with the idea thinking we could get by with you know, X number of dollars, well X number of dollars has tripled pretty much.”
A big part of expenses stems from testing sites, there is only one in South Dakota, which can make it difficult and expensive for dispensaries to get their product tested. This isn’t just a problem for Grassroots, it’s affected other dispensaries in the Fort Pierre area as well.
Teresa Gilk, owner of Bad River Cannabis, said that part of it is because the cannabis business is still so new in South Dakota.
“I only know one facility and the whole industry, the testing, the manufacturing, the grooming, the dispensary, the stage, everybody is learning as we go along. So, that’s kind of the tough challenge because a lot of times you’re asking the same question to find different people,” Gilk said.
Gilk said that sometimes it can be hard to keep up with all of the rule changes in this industry as well.
“Rules are constantly changing and, and a lot of it’s just really gripping. So when you’re reading and trying to decipher them and figuring out exactly what you’re supposed to do is kind of a hard thing,” Gilk said.
She also said that the city has been very good about answering questions.
“The good thing is that if you don’t understand you’re not sure exactly what that rule means the state gets back to you in a timely manner. Clarifying it. So they’ve been really good about that,” Gilk said.
Jacobson said that while they didn’t initially know how many dispensaries there would be, Public Works was helpful.
“We started out with what we thought would be one, and then the City Council opted to change that to three. We’re happy to work with zoning and licensing and help them bring that to fruition. And we hope that they are all successful,” Jacobson said.
Despite some of the challenges that may come with opening a dispensary, Warne said it’s important they follow these rules.
“We set the bar for ourselves pretty high when it comes to reporting and following state and city guidelines,” Warne said.
She said that these rules hold dispensaries accountable and keep them running smoothly.
“It’s like anything else you have an organization and things seem to be running along pretty good but it takes one bad apple, you know, one bad experience for it to set off a chain reaction. So, if it happened someplace, could it happen here? Yeah, it could, so they want to prevent that. We want to try to stay proactive instead of reactive,” Warne said.
She also said that a lot of these practices are for the safety of the patient.
“There’s a lot of testing and a lot of research out there being done. And so that then triggers how we do things. And in turn triggers well, maybe we better have, you know, some rules and regulations that can allow for that and, and first and foremost, I think it’s for patient safety,” Warne said.
Patient safety has always been a main priority for Warne, before she decided to open a dispensary she was a registered nurse for many years.
“I’m a registered nurse working in this community for 25 plus years, born and raised in this area and lived here all my life. You know, I have always been attracted or drawn to the healthcare field. Ever since I was little I knew I wanted to be a nurse,” Warne said.
Warne said that even though it’s been a wild ride they will continue to adapt.
“This has kind of been a roller coaster and it’s still going to be that way probably for the next four or five years probably because things will continue to change and we have to change,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.