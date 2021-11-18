All options are still on the table as the City of Fort Pierre considers how it will deal with the end of its water purchase agreement with vendor West River/Lyman-Jones in 2032, but on Tuesday Public Works Director Rick Hahn said public opinion is leaning one way so far.
“It’s kind of early, but the sense that we got out of the public meeting that we had, they were kind of leaning more toward treatment than storage,” Hahn said. “Treatment seems to be a little higher priority. So we’re kind of looking into that a little more... leaning toward that way. From a financial standpoint, it probably makes a little more sense, but we still have our application in to the state on the State Water Plan and we’re still kind of pushing that along as we determine and do more investigation.”
The city held a public information meeting regarding its future water options at Quentin Sutley Senior Center on Monday. A modest crowd showed to ask Hahn and other city officials questions about what options are on the table and how they will affect Fort Pierre homeowners and their water bills.
The city filed an application with the State Water Plan that would accommodate extra water storage, but other options include drilling new water wells, reusing the wells the city used prior to its purchase agreement with WR/LJ or even constructing a new intake from the Missouri River.
A map distributed at Monday’s public information meeting notes that the space along the river between the existing Waldron Bridge and railroad bridge would be a potential location for such an intake.
“That would be the optimal location,” Hahn said. “That’s the location where it’s got the deepest scour hole, the fastest water that stays the cleanest, so that’s the ideal location for it. We’d have to of course get approval from the Corps of Engineers, we’d have to get approval from the Department of Ag(riculture) and Natural Resources. There’s a lot of approvals that go with that cutting into the river. So that’s one of the cons was the regulatory aspect of cutting into the river, putting an intake structure in there.”
The packet distributed at Monday’s public information meeting included pros and cons for each potential measure, and zebra mussels were included as one of the potential cons for a Missouri River intake. However, the packet notes that proper placement can “reduce the effects of the Zebra Mussels, turbidity and shifting river sand bars.”
Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson noted that her city will be looking “with interest” at the City of Pierre’s new water treatment plant, which will be drawing directly from the river. Pierre is currently flushing its municipal water pipes in preparation for future connection to the new plant, which is still under construction.
But regardless of which option Fort Pierre ultimately chooses, whether to expand storage or fully transfer over to new treatment, Hanson said there are still several questions that need to be answered and more public meetings to be held.
“The thing that is probably clearest is that we are not ready to make any major decisions,” Hanson said. “We still have a lot of information to gather, especially on costs.”
