The four candidates running for two seats on the Fort Pierre City Council met Saturday for a Q&A forum, with the most tension centered around the two mayoral candidates.
All four candidates — Scott Deal and Carl Rathbun for Ward 2, and Gloria Hanson and Jim Hoffman for mayor — fielded seven questions the public submitted at the Senior Center for the hour-long session that began at 10 a.m. About 25 people attended.
The difference between the two mayoral candidates came down to how much the city should expand, what it should look like and how much government should be involved.
Hanson, the incumbent mayor, opened by promoting the city’s progress during the last 10 years — eight while serving as mayor and two as part of the City Council. Hanson said she doesn’t take credit for the growth, but she cited new businesses, developments, city upgrades and additions planned in the near future as examples of progress.
Hoffman, Fort Pierre mayor during much of the 1980s, said Fort Pierre shouldn’t take in development until the developer has all the accompanying infrastructure in place.
One of the questions to the candidates concerned South Dakota’s House Bill 1033 that passed in the House, 48-22, and unanimously in the Senate. HB1033 went to Gov. Kristi Noem on March 10, and is waiting for her signature. The bill would provide $150 million in loans and grants from the state’s General Fund and $50 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for constructing housing infrastructure. Grants awarded through the HB1033 funding may not exceed one-third of the project’s total cost.
The question asked the candidates how they would use the funding to benefit and advance Fort Pierre should it become available.
“First of all, I believe in free enterprise — if there’s a need, private business will usually satisfy that need,” Hoffman said. “We talk about all these grants, how good they are. Do you ever stop to think about where that money is coming from? It’s not Santa Claus. It’s out of your wages. And the more efficient you can get, the better our country would be.”
Hanson said there is a need for more housing to keep Fort Pierre competitive with other communities, including Pierre, and highlighted turnover rates for teachers within the city. She also pointed to a need for maintaining a housing cycle regarding a planned independent living facility, which she said would open housing to younger couples having families and free their apartments for single people.
“If we’re not aggressive and use whatever tools are at our disposal, we’re going to lose it to another community who is more aggressive,” Hanson said. “And Fort Pierre Development (Corporation) and the City of Fort Pierre have an extremely good partnership, and we want to continue that partnership to bring businesses and houses and people to Fort Pierre.”
Rathbun, Ward 2’s incumbent, said there is a need for affordable housing in Fort Pierre, and the city needs to develop land for housing. He added that infrastructure funding would help since that is the most expensive part.
Deal, Ward 2’s challenger, agreed that there is a need for affordable housing and infrastructure, but he said that there needs to be more emphasis on bringing people here to move into what is available.
Hanson closed the forum by saying growth is the answer for Fort Pierre.
“So that we have more people to share the burden of fixed costs,” she said. “We’re going to have a new water plant. The cost will be the same whether we have 2,000 residents or 3,000 residents or 4,000 residents.”
In closing remarks, Hoffman said the city has a bright future but should grow while remaining debt-free.
“Your real estate value went up 6.4 percent,” he said. “That’s great if you’re going to sell your house, but if you’re living on a fixed income and paying taxes on it, it’s tough.”
Fort Pierre’s municipal election is April 12, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain at the Community Youth Involvement Center at 19 E. Main Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.