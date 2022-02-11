Prior to Monday's Fort Pierre City Council vote approving a conditional use permit for a cannabis-related establishment in the city's industrial zone, Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson remarked to attendees on the nature of the city's dispensary applicants.
"I think that one surprise to us is that everyone is local," Hanson said on Monday. "All three of the applicants are local. And that was a surprise to us. And we're happy about that."
As Fort Pierre Assistant Director of Public Works Lori Jacobson confirmed to the Capital Journal, all three applicants for cannabis-related establishments in the city have connections to Fort Pierre.
"They are Fort Pierre residents who have applied and/or have grown up in Fort Pierre," Jacobson said. "I think that, yes, it was somewhat of a surprise because I don't think that we were expecting them all to ultimately be from this general vicinity because I think talk from in and around the cities in general and then the state was that there would be this influx of applications. And so I think that in general we were all just happy to see that if we were going to have business come in, that we were going to have our own local residents and that we would be dealing with people we know."
Jacobson said the city didn't necessarily have any worries about working with out-of-town applicants, though there was interest generated beyond Fort Pierre.
"We did have inquiries from folks from Sioux Falls," Jacobson said. "We just answered their questions just like anybody else, and we would have handled it all the same. Everybody was treated equally. You know, the interesting thing is the folks that called with interest from Sioux Falls, they felt like they actually were treated with quite the respect that they didn't receive in their own town. They felt like they garnered a lot more information, they felt like they were helped through the process a bit better because they actually received more information and felt like they came out a bit ahead."
But Jacobson added that the city didn't necessarily see advantages to dealing with locals, though she admits the applicants foresee giving back to Fort Pierre.
"But the nice thing that we have with locals working in our community is that part of their business model was that they planned on giving back to the community," Jacobson said. "Not only in working with the locals, the fact that they know the locals, they're willing to give back as far as discounts, they're willing to give back in time and effort, their business model just works towards encompassing different aspects. And I can't think of those right off the top of my head right now, but they just plan on being actually a part of the community once they're established."
And Jacobson said the city is overall appreciative of that fact, herself included.
"I don't think it's just me who appreciates that," Jacobson said. "I think the mayor and everybody in the community and just in city government, I think, appreciates that, too."
In September, Hanson credited council meeting regulars with educating the city council on the ins and outs of dispensaries, including Rob Krogstad who told the Capital Journal he planned to open an establishment in Fort Pierre.
“The kind of information he and some of the others provided was really helpful to us, because I don’t think that it’s any secret that we weren’t well-informed on that industry, and to have someone that knowledgeable was very helpful to us,” Hanson said at the time. “I think all of us understood that we had to take some action. But having more information certainly help to guide us in making the decision.”
