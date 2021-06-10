This year the annual South Dakota State Fire School is at the Stanley County School facilities in Fort Pierre.
South Dakota Firefighters Association's Samara Erickson said the fire school is put on by her group and the South Dakota Fire Marshal's Office.
Fire departments across the state used to host the school and held in different locations throughout the state. The past four years the Mitchell Technical College campus in Mitchell held the school's training.
“Due to MTC’s COVID policy, the SDFA had to make a quick change, and so here we are,” Erickson said.
Things kicked off Thursday afternoon with registration and a trade-show with vendors. At 6 p.m. water fights were hosted by the Pheasant Country Fools at the Silver Spur. Classes started Friday morning. Some are 4 hours, 8 hours and 16 hours. Friday Evening Evolutions start at 5 p.m. in front of the Fort Pierre Fire Hall.
Classes continue into Saturday, finishing Saturday evening. A full listing of classes is on the SDFA website www.sdfirefighters.org.
“We use local instructors and also bring in some out-of-state instructors. There will be departments attending from all over the state,” Erickson said.
