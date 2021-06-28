The City of Fort Pierre and West River/Lyman-Jones Rural Water issued an emergency water use restriction in Fort Pierre until further notice after a Mni Wiconi core pipeline leak.

The Bureau of Reclamation reported the Mni Wiconi Water System will conduct repairs Tuesday through Wednesday. The Bureau said water restrictions also affect Lower Brule Rural Water, Rosebud Rural Water and Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Water Maintenance and Conservation, including all or parts of 10 counties -- Stanley, Haakon, Lyman, Jones, Jackson, Mellette, Pennington, Todd, Bennett and Oglala Lakota.

The city's statement said customers must conserve water to maintain pressure through the system and said people should not water lawns, wash vehicles, wash pavement or other surfaces, fill pools, fill spray tanks or use water for unnecessary purposes.

The Bureau’s statement included the same restrictions.

Tags

Load comments