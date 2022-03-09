The pedestrian bridge crossing the Bad River in Fort Pierre is shining blue and yellow at night as the city shows its support for the Ukrainian people who are currently fending off a Russian invasion.
“We felt it was appropriate to support the people of Ukraine by lighting it blue and yellow,” Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson said.
Fort Pierre developed the idea to light up the bridge about two years ago for Christmas. But Hanson said not everyone wanted to rely on string lights. That’s when the city began looking at the fixed LED system currently wired into the bridge.
“We started raising money around the community,” Hanson said. “Fort Pierre Development (Corporation) kind of headed that up. And we raised enough money from donations to pay to have the bridge professionally designed and properly wired with programmable LED lights.”
The city changes the color scheme depending on the current holiday, cause or event, like purple and gold for Stanley County sports games, red, white and blue on national holidays, or green for St. Patrick’s day.
But for the time being, Fort Pierre is keeping the lights blue and yellow as a show of support for Ukrainians. As of Wednesday, Hanson said she hadn’t heard any feedback on the lighting, but she said people might not even be aware of the change from the typical white lights outside of events, causes or holidays.
Hanson doesn’t know how long the city will keep the lights blue and yellow, which began on Monday night.
“I think at the latest it would be Memorial Day when it will be the red, white and blue again,” she said. “But we’ll just play it by ear and see how things go in Ukraine.”
