Fort Pierre has entered an agreement with an engineering firm to audit their power grid, in part due to rapid growth within the city.
As part of her opening report during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Gloria Hanson touched on new businesses in the community. On top of already existing businesses, Brookings-based HME Development began construction on the 65,000-square-foot Yellowstone Senior Living development in early July. HME anticipates the family apartments should be ready by early fall 2023.
The city's growth could pose a strain on its power grid, something the city looked to assess. DeWild Grant Reckert Engineering is set to perform an electric system study on the city’s electrical infrastructure.
Andy Koob, project manager at DGR, recalled working on Fort Pierre projects back when he first started with the firm. He also witnessed the city’s growth transpire over time. The electric system study will create a 10-year forecast for the city’s electrical use.
“What we do is we identify deficiencies, but then we come up with solutions to solve those deficiencies,” Koob said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Aside from the electric system mapping, study and capital improvement plan, the city will also receive a generation addition feasibility study.
Missouri River Energy Services suggested the city look at enhancing their electrical generation.
“It makes sense to do this periodic review of their facilities,” Terry Wolf, VP of power supply and operation, said.
Those at the city level agreed.
“Having some upgrades there may be helpful,” Rick Hahn, director of public works, said.
The system study will start off collecting historical data, including assembling peak data for the past 10 years from MRES and the public works department. By finding the normal-open points, the firm can improve alternative routes of electricity supply when power outages occur.
“We wanted to make sure that you do have enough generation in town to recover your load when your transmission sources offset,” Koob said.
The assist was needed when their 115 line, or main line, was knocked out a few years ago. They did not have enough generation to cover the load, in part due to increased use of air conditioning units. The generators shut down because they exceeded their capacity. Although this was an isolated instance, it's something the city looks to avoid.
“Having some additional capacity for a growing community might be something to consider,” Hahn said during Tuesday's City Council meeting.
The generation addition study will assess available alternatives for providing new diesel generation, including both new and used units. It will also explore alternative fuel sources, including natural gas and dual fuel.
“It's really nice to have backup, so our residents don’t have to have generators and everything when the power goes out. We have it,” Hanson told the Capital Journal.
Using the existing control system procedures as a baseline, DGR will develop generation startup and shutdown procedures. This will include steps for shedding load as part of a load management program should generation issues happen again.
“There are times when system conditions warrant being more conscious of usage,” Wolf said.
The city hopes that residents will do their part to not overburden the power grid by turning off unnecessary appliances during high-usage periods, and helping to avoid future outages.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.