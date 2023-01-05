Electrical systems set to undergo improvements in Fort Pierre
Due to an increase of development in Fort Pierre, like the development taking place on Yellowstone street, has warranted the city to look at how they provide power to residents.

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

Fort Pierre has entered an agreement with an engineering firm to audit their power grid, in part due to rapid growth within the city.

As part of her opening report during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Gloria Hanson touched on new businesses in the community. On top of already existing businesses, Brookings-based HME Development began construction on the 65,000-square-foot Yellowstone Senior Living development in early July. HME anticipates the family apartments should be ready by early fall 2023.

