Donnie Edwards
Buy Now

Stanley County Chief Deputy Greg Swanson escorts Donnie Edwards from a Stanley County courtroom after Edwards' arraignment on sexual abuse charges involving minors.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

A Fort Pierre man facing four life sentences for allegedly sexually abusing two minors beginning at least 19 years ago may be released from jail on bond.

During Tuesday’s arraignment for Donnie Gay Edwards, Sixth Circuit Court Judge Christina Klinger agreed to release Edwards, 44, if he posts a $250,000 surety or cash bond. After Edwards’ arrest last month, he was placed in the Hughes County Jail on only a $250,000 cash bond.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments