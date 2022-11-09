A Fort Pierre man facing four life sentences for allegedly sexually abusing two minors beginning at least 19 years ago may be released from jail on bond.
During Tuesday’s arraignment for Donnie Gay Edwards, Sixth Circuit Court Judge Christina Klinger agreed to release Edwards, 44, if he posts a $250,000 surety or cash bond. After Edwards’ arrest last month, he was placed in the Hughes County Jail on only a $250,000 cash bond.
A surety bond is a loan a defendant receives from a bail bondsman.
After the arraignment at the Stanley County Courthouse, Edwards’ attorney Brad Schreiber told the Capital Journal he didn’t know if his client could get a $250,000 surety bond. Schreiber did not want to comment further.
Klinger ordered that if Edwards, who pleaded not guilty, is released, he cannot contact the alleged victims, be around his 2-year-old daughter or stepson or be within 100 yards of a school zone or any place with children. She also asked that Edwards be placed on electronic monitoring.
Klinger arraigned Edwards on 11 felony counts, including rape and sexual contact with a child. The charges date back to 2003. The most recent charge is from August.
Schreiber asked the judge to release Edwards on a $100,000 surety bond.
“He’s been in contact with a bondsman and if the court would agree, we wouldn’t have any objection,” Schreiber said.
He said Edwards has lived in the community 20 years and owns a trucking company.
“He would like to continue his trucking business, which takes him outside of South Dakota this time of year for moving cattle,” Schreiber said.
Edwards would stay with his mother-in-law in Pierre. Edwards’ wife and 2-year-old daughter would stay with his father-in-law in Fort Pierre.
“As far as a flight risk, he has plenty of family ties and I don’t think he’s any danger to the community by virtue of the crimes alleged,” Schreiber said. “I think the court can fashion terms and conditions for his release that would secure his appearance.”
State’s attorney Tom Maher told judge a $250,000 cash bond is appropriate given the nature of the crime and sexual abuse in this case.
“The defendant does have some prior history of domestic assault and fraud type charges,” Maher said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Edwards remained in the county jail.
An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 10 at the Stanley County Courthouse.
