Fort Pierre officials are feeling a little more confident about the city’s water supplier continuing to provide water for possibly another 30 to 40 years.
In doing so, the city would save millions of dollars by not having to build a water treatment facility.
The City of Fort Pierre purchases water from the West River/Lyman-Jones Rural Water Systems and resells water to its customers. West River/Lyman-Jones notified the city that it would no longer sell drinking water to Fort Pierre beginning in 2032.
The city has proposed building a new drinking water intake and treatment facility including storage.
“We had started the process knowing this deadline was coming up and we had 10 years to come up with our own source (of water),” Mayor Gloria Hanson said. “We started looking at the cost of $4-5 million. Everytime we get another estimate, it’s in the $20-25 million (range).”
“That’s more than a small community can support,” she added.
Fort Pierre is on a water plan with the state to help with low-interest loans. Water rates would increase for users.
Hanson, Council President Todd Bernhard, Council Vice President Larry Cronin and the city’s Finance Officer Roxanne Heezen and Director of Public Works Rick Hahn recently met with the West River/Lyman-Jones Board.
“We made a formal request for increased allocation and an increased amount of time we will commit to them,” Hanson reported during the Aug. 16 council meeting. “It had a different tone than other meetings and it was very positive.”
Bernhard said he left the meeting “feeling good.”
“I think they welcomed the request,” he said. “This could provide a cost-effective solution to our water needs going forward. Hopefully we can work with them.”
Cronin agreed.
“They do want to listen to our concerns,” he said. “They are professionals and are a water supplier to a lot of people. We have a good chance of contracting with them for 30 to 40 years.”
The Capital Journal reached out to Jake Fitzgerald, manager for the West River/Lyman-Jones Rural Water Systems. Fitzgerald said at this point, no commitments have been made by the water system or Fort Pierre beyond the 20-year term that expires in 2032.
He noted that the West River/Lyman Jones system was designed to meet the domestic and livestock needs of the project area, plus member towns and cities. Fort Pierre chose not to join as a member community.
“Consequently, Fort Pierre was not included in the authorized design or final engineering report, and the project was not planned contemplating service to Fort Pierre,” Fitzgerald said.
Because Fort Pierre’s water service needs were not included in the design of the project, the 20-year water purchase agreement was based on a limited term and a limited and adjustable capacity, he said.
“The City of Fort Pierre made an unfortunate decision not to become a partner,” Hanson told the Capital Journal. “If that were not the case, we would be in a different situation. They have a greater obligation to their partners, who signed up 40 years ago.”
She understands that West River/Lyman-Jones needs an additional allocation from the federal government or they will be short of water and will need Fort Pierre’s allocation of one million gallons of water a day.
“It’s my understanding that they are going to request the additional allocation,” she said.
Hanson believes if Fort Pierre puts in a formal request, it could help West River/Lyman-Jones get its additional allocation.
West River/Lyman Jones receives its water from the Oglala Sioux Rural Water Supply System Core water treatment plant and distribution system through a water service agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation.
