Thus far, Crystal Anderson has found Fort Pierre an excellent cowboy and cowgirl town. That’s the role the city played this week as the South Dakota High School Rodeo Association State Finals took place at the Stanley County Fairgrounds, complete with television coverage from South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
Anderson, of Huron, made the two-hour trek west to watch her daughter, Camy, participate in goat tying and team roping.
“I really like it,” Anderson said of the fairgrounds and Fort Pierre overall. “It’s a nice facility. Lots of stuff to see and do.”
Beneath the grandstand on a steamy Thursday afternoon during simultaneous bareback riding and breakaway roping events, vendors flocked to the fairgrounds auditorium to serve spectators from across the state to see the third-largest high school rodeo final in the nation.
“I rodeoed when I was little and ever since they’ve been really little, they’ve been getting on horses and practicing,” Anderson said. “You join your local 4-H clubs and high school rodeo clubs and just keep practicing.... We’re fortunate enough that we have several families in the Huron area that rodeo so there’s always a place to go and practice and it’s kind of a big family thing.”
At least, rodeo is certainly a big family thing for Anderson. Of her daughter’s appearance in the state finals, Anderson said, “You don’t ever expect it, you hope and pray and you just cheer them on.”
“The biggest thing is to make sure the kids are having fun and learning from each opportunity and eventually it’ll come,” Anderson said. “They put so much pressure on themselves and they want it, so you always believe they’re going to do it, but you never expect it.”
Anderson isn’t the only one excited about the event, though. Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson told the Capital Journal her city is “more than delighted” to be playing host.
“Obviously, it’s something that we had worked on for a while and thanks to the hard work of (fairgrounds manager) Scott Deal and others, it came into being,” Hanson said. “We are delighted to have the high school finals in Fort Pierre. I think a lot of people really enjoy the central location. If you live on the eastern part of the state and have to drive all the way to Belle Fourche, it’s a long haul. I think it’s working out well for the people who planned this thing.”
Belle Fourche hosted the state finals for 13 years up until the 2021 event was awarded to Fort Pierre.
Big weekend
This weekend is a happening one for the Pierre area. With Oahe Days beginning Friday, the rodeo running Tuesday through Sunday and the Oahe Power Surge softball tournament running Friday through Sunday, Pierre and Fort Pierre’s hotels are filled to the brim.
“That’s what we’ve been hearing is that all of the hotels are booked this weekend because of the events that are happening this weekend,” convention and visitor bureau director Tia Kafka of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce told the Capital Journal on Tuesday. “That’s not uncommon for when we have multiple events happening the same weekend, that the hotels will fill up. And we try to do that so that the hotels are full. We want that because that is good business for our community, so we encourage events to happen around the same time so that those hotels can benefit from the business.”
Hanson said it’s difficult to measure the financial impact the rodeo will have alone, though she said the city “definitely” sees a boost in summer when rodeos and other events come to the fairgrounds.
“It brings a lot of people in, a lot of good families,” Hanson said of this week’s event. “We greatly appreciate them being here in our city and hope that they will come back for many years to come.”
