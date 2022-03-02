The cities of Fort Pierre and Pierre are gearing up to hire seasonal workers as spring and summer appear on the horizon, with Pierre’s commissioners approving another hire during Tuesday’s meeting.
Pierre HR Director Laurie Gronlund said the city finalized 20 seasonal workers so far for 2022 but still needs more to reach its goal — around 100 seasonal workers annually.
She said most seasonal hires would go to parks and recreation, with about half spread out through other departments. Gronlund hoped to fill all the seasonal positions before April’s end, with workers starting in May.
“We’ve gotten some great applications, but we’re certainly looking for more,” she said.
Pierre Recreation Superintendent Mindy Cheap said the city triples the number of programs available in the summer compared to other seasons.
“Because, hopefully, I can use school facilities, and we can do it outside,” she said. “Where otherwise I don’t really have a lot of places to have programs, nor staff to have programs.”
Fort Pierre City Finance officer Roxanne Heezen said the city hasn’t hired any of its seasonal workers yet but is accepting applications for its roughly 25 available positions.
Like Pierre, most Fort Pierre positions fall in the recreational arena, with Heezen noting the city’s pool needs 13-15 and another four to five for parks. She said the street department and museum also need seasonal workers.
Fort Pierre’s positions are open to applicants 16 years and older, except for the street department, which Heezen said applicants must be 18 and older. She added that the city’s pool accepts applicants starting at 15 and older.
In Pierre, Gronlund said recreation does take applicants as young as 15, but the city requires 18 and older for all other positions.
Like most places nationwide and across the state, there have been some challenges filling the seasonal positions with hiring locations jockeying for available labor.
Pierre Economic Development Corporation data included in the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s March Newsletter reported a 1.8 percent unemployment rate, 230 people, in the Pierre Micropolitan Statistical Area that included Hughes and Stanley counties for November 2021. The rate decreased from PEDCO’s reported 2.3 percent figure, 290 people, in November 2020.
On Wednesday, PEDCO Chief Operating Officer Jim Protexter said the unemployment rates were similar during summer 2021, with 2.4 percent in May, 2.7 percent in June, 2 percent in July and 2.3 percent in August.
Heezen said Fort Pierre has met its annual quota of about 25 seasonal workers annually but not without some challenges.
“We have the last couple of years. Sometimes it’s a little bit later than what we would like,” Heezen said about filling all the positions.
Heezen pointed to last year’s pool staffing, which opened later than hoped while workers received their certifications. She said having sufficient staff could have readied the seasonal hires a bit faster.
Heezen said the city would like to have seasonal hires in place and ready in early to mid-May, with their paperwork complete and the pool opening Memorial Day weekend.
“Depending on who comes into the parks, they can start as soon as they’re ready, even if it’s after school or something,” she said.
Gronlund, who started working with the city in 1998, said this year’s hiring looks about normal so far, but she found that the last couple of years has impacted seasonal hiring.
“Since COVID, it has been slower — the applications coming in have been slower,” she said. “But we’re still getting good applications. But I’m not getting quite the abundance that I did prior to COVID.”
Gronlund added that the fewer applications aspect would apply to all hiring and not just seasonal workers. She said the city hadn’t met the targeted goal of about 100 seasonal hires recently, but they try to find as many as possible.
“As many as we can get,” Gronlund said. “You know, we can spread the wealth if we can get all the positions filled. And if we can’t, we try to do as much as we can with the positions that we have filled.”
Cheap found that the number of applications coming in this year also seemed slower than in previous years.
“I’m not really sure what’s happening,” she said.
But Cheap said there are some great opportunities for seasonal workers and flexible hours.
“And it’s fun,” she added.
On Wednesday morning, Pierre’s cemetery crew leader Austin Kelly and technician Jim Bobby were busy trimming trees at Riverside Cemetery. Kelly said seasonals start in May, and they have plenty of work around the grounds. He said seasonals help the two-person crew mowing on the grounds and trimming around the headstones — around 6,000 of them.
Kelly said staff and seasonal workers cover about one-third of the cemetery’s grounds per week, but they also add tree work to the duty list to change things up throughout the season.
There are some financial perks for returning seasonal hires on both sides of the river.
Heezen said Fort Pierre adds 25 to 50 cents per hour to a returning seasonal hire’s pay.
“And it kind of makes it interesting because as minimum wage changes, we float the previous year’s employees up to kind of benefit from the minimum wage increase and then add the return year pay too,” she said.
Gronlund said Pierre also gives returning seasonal workers a boost by adding 75 cents per hour to their pay every year that they return.
“It saves us from having to retrain, too,” she said. “If it’s someone who knows what they’re doing, they can take off working right away, versus us having to spend the time training.”
But Gronlund said they are always looking to find new hires but then hope to retain them throughout the years. She added that each successive year adds another 75 cents.
“Again, it really helps us because we don’t have to spend that time training,” Gronlund said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.