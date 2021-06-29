As with the first snow of the season tipping off the public to the arrival of Christmas, the first sign of Central South Dakota’s largest Independence Day celebration arrived Monday morning, according to Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson.
“As I was driving to work, a tent is going up for fireworks sales,” Hanson told the Capital Journal on Monday. “So that’s the first sign of the Fourth of July.”
Tuesday marks the official beginning of Fort Pierre’s week-long celebration of America’s Independence Day, with legalized sale and discharge of fireworks starting at 9 a.m. through 10:30 p.m. — Central Standard Time. Those hours continue through July 2 and resume for July 5, as well. From July 3-4, the hours extend to midnight — Central Standard Time. But no bottle rockets or sky lanterns are allowed.
“We, as your neighbors, will greatly appreciate your respecting the hours,” Hanson said.
Hanson expects another big celebration this year with area residents “enjoying getting out and about after COVID and enjoying the opportunity to be together.” But this year’s Independence Day celebration comes with an added challenge — drought.
As with all of Hughes and Sully counties, 96.08 percent of Stanley County is in “severe drought” as of Monday morning, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The rest of the county, a small portion to the far west bordering Haakon County, is under “moderate drought.”
Hanson said Fort Pierre officials consulted with the local volunteer fire department about their concerns regarding the drought-parched lands in and around the city but wasn’t told to cancel any fireworks displays.
“Right now, I’m just going to urge people to use caution, like we do every year,” Chief Justin Jones of the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department said. “If you’re shooting around in your yard, keep a garden hose close so something doesn’t get out of hand, and I urge you not to do it out in the county, but we know it’s going to happen. So, you know, just be cautious.”
Still, Hanson foresees another successful celebration, even with some detractors.
“There are some people who don’t appreciate it, they get tired of it, and dogs are afraid and hiding under the bed, but for the most part we all enjoy it a lot,” Hanson said. “It’s just very festive. We celebrate the Fourth of July for an entire week.”
Financially, Hanson said the city does see a boost of revenue, but she isn’t sure how much.
“We never know specifically what tax revenue comes from where, but I think it’s obvious that we have more people in town, we have sales tax revenue from the sale of fireworks, we have the licenses for the fireworks vendors (which) cost them $1,000 apiece, and so obviously there is revenue, we just don’t know exactly how much,” Hanson said.
Day before
It’s Monday afternoon, and Lorri Rathbun is preparing rows upon rows of fireworks at Rathbun Fireworks, the stand she runs with her husband, Fort Pierre City Council member Carl Rathbun.
Lorri prefers not to say how much the stand brings in from Fort Pierre’s week-long celebration, offering only that she and her husband “have good years,” 2021 being their 33rd in Fort Pierre.
“We’re ready,” Rathbun said. “We are concerned about how dry it is, but we just are going to encourage people to have water with them and to shoot off wisely, follow the rules. But yeah, we’re ready to open tomorrow morning.”
Though concerned about the drought, Lorri said she and Carl didn’t have thoughts of taking a year off, citing the volunteer fire department’s decision, in what Lorri said is “by far” the best Independence Day celebration.
“I think the town goes all out,” Lorri said. “We have rodeos and parades and runs and, of course, fireworks. They try to keep the people very busy all day with different activities and then, of course, having the river right here, people are out on the river. So they do a very, very good job.”
Among the bestsellers at Rathbun Fireworks are 500 gram cakes and artillery shells, though many children’s fireworks are popular, as well.
“(We) like to have them have a good time on the Fourth, and just a reminder again to please be careful and be safe,” Rathbun said.
Grasslands
Ryan Cumbow, acting zone fire management officer for the Fort Pierre and Buffalo Gap national grasslands, has lived in the area since 2004. In that period, he has yet to see anyone with fireworks on the Fort Pierre National Grasslands, where he said conditions can lead fires to spread “very fast.”
“Grass can dry out very quickly, and it can also be saturated very quickly, so in these really dry conditions, when the humidity gets to around 20 percent, and the temperature can kind of be anywhere — we’ve had wildfires start in 40 degrees and humidity in the teens and the fire takes off — so the fire can spread very rapidly,” Cumbow said.
Aside from grassland patrol, Cumbow’s crews have supported the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department with fire suppression “especially around the Fourth of July.”
“That’s definitely a lot of coordination with the Fort Pierre Fire Department, Pierre (Volunteer) Fire Department, Pierre Rural Fire Department,” Cumbow said. “So this year, right now, we’re just planning on supporting the Fort Pierre Fire Department during the fireworks on the Fourth of July, just because the Fort Pierre Fire Department shoots off the big fireworks when the rodeo’s over with, and then the big fireworks start, that’s definitely when we’re helping them out because they’re doing that and then we’re helping with fire suppression in town. There’s usually a couple Fort Pierre fire units doing that as well, so we basically tag along with them just to help with that effort.”
Speaking for the Forest Service specifically, Cumbow said people who start fires could be found liable for damages incurred to “fences, and prairie lost and hay,” should a fire escape Forest Service land.
“Our job’s going to be fire suppression, and if we know something started the fire besides lightning, we’ll actually have a fire investigator come in and look at that, and see what the start was,” Cumbow said. “Then they kind of go from there. Sometimes there have been fires that caused very large property damage or even the suppression efforts — because it’s not cheap to put out a fire. Not cheap at all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.