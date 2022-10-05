During its Monday meeting, the Fort Pierre City Council voted unanimously to rezone a 1.5-acre property for building condominiums.
Kris Edwards, owner of Quality Construction in Fort Pierre, has proposed building up to eight condos with two-stall garages off Waldron Street south of Dakota Avenue. Edwards expects to begin construction on the 1,200- to 1,300-square-foot condos as early as this fall.
“I just think there has been and continues to be a need for single-family homes,” Edwards told the council. “We really need homes that are a little more affordable.”
During a Sept. 27 presentation to officials on Pierre and Fort Pierre’s housing market analysis, a consultant recommended that both cities provide between 300 and 500 more rental housing units over the next five years. Researchers also indicated that more rentals in the $950-a-month range are needed for residents who make $30,000 to $35,000 a year.
The Pierre and Fort Pierre Development corporations, which are nonprofits working on economic development, commissioned Community Partners Research to study the housing market.
Fort Pierre Planning Commission recommended that the City Council rezone the property from single-family homes to multi-family homes for Edwards’ development.
Councilman Larry Cronin asked for the installation of a fire hydrant within the development, while Councilman Rick Cronin suggested two fire hydrants.
“One toward the beginning of the street and one at the end,” Rick Cronin said. “As a firefighter, I’ve been to (developments) on cul-de-sacs and it’s easier if there are a couple (hydrants).”
City Public Works Director Rick Hahn said the installation of fire hydrants would receive consideration in the site plan.
In other business, Hahn reported that the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources is satisfied with work done on the sewer system lagoons.
Hahn also reported that DANR approved a $398,697 grant to the city and a $4.2 million low-interest loan for an above ground water storage tank. This tank will allow the city to meet needed peak day storage capacity. Terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years.
The City Council also gave John Anders, who lives on Bad River Road, permission to connect his home to the city water system now that his well is running dry.
