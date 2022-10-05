condos
During its Monday meeting, the Fort Pierre City Council voted unanimously to rezone a 1.5-acre property for building condominiums off Waldron Street south of Dakota Avenue.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

Kris Edwards, owner of Quality Construction in Fort Pierre, has proposed building up to eight condos with two-stall garages off Waldron Street south of Dakota Avenue. Edwards expects to begin construction on the 1,200- to 1,300-square-foot condos as early as this fall.

Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

