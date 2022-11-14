Three days before City of Fort Pierre Superintendent Vernon Thorson died, a resident reached out to find the location of a waterline.
Thorson knew the answer.
“He has been so involved in many aspects of the community,” Mayor Gloria Hanson said on Monday. “We don’t know all of the things Vern carried around in his head. He knows the history.”
Thorson, 64, died on Thursday from pancreatic cancer.
The city will recognize him during a 6 p.m. Thursday ceremony marking World Pancreatic Cancer Day. The previously planned event will involve illuminating the Bad River Bridge with purple lights. The public is invited and can meet at the Bad River Boat Dock.
For nearly 25 years, Thorson worked for the city’s maintenance, streets, parks, water, sewer and electrical departments, eventually becoming superintendent.
“I would say everyone knew Vern,” Hanson said.
Thorson also organized Fort Pierre’s Fourth of July Parade and was the parade marshal this past summer.
A Pierre native, Thorson grew up in Hayes with four siblings. He graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1976. Thorson ranched on the side and had a trucking business, helping haul grain and livestock.
He was on the board for the Pat Duffy Community Center for over a decade, where he was part of Trader Days, Race for the Roses, Country Cookin’ and other community dinners and picnics.
John Moisan Sr., a friend and Fort Pierre neighbor to Thorson, started the local annual World Pancreatic Cancer Day after surviving a 2013 diagnosis. Only 8 percent of those with pancreatic cancer beat it.
During an annual checkup, a doctor noticed Moisan had lost 11 pounds and sent him for testing. The cancer was caught in early stages and 10 days later, doctors removed his pancreas. A year of chemotherapy and radiation followed.
“When you get the ‘C’ word, people don’t talk about it,” Moisan, 76, said. “I have a list of over 60 people (in the Pierre area) who have died from pancreatic cancer.”
The World Pancreatic Cancer Day started at the state Capitol, attracting up to 300 people and 30,000 YouTube viewers. With the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, it was moved to the Bad River Bridge.
Moisan, who worked for the state government organizing special events, organized the event with help from a few folks, but turned it over to the city.
After receiving the diagnosis five to six months ago, Thorson visited with Moisan.
“He said he had pancreatic cancer,” Moisan said. “I tried to help Vern through the process. Unfortunately, he was too far along. They couldn’t do much.”
He called Thorson “a really good guy.”
“Everybody knew him,” Moisan said. “When you have that kind of job, you’re not always the most popular guy in town, but the most useful.”
Hanson said Thorson missed very little work after learning about the disease.
“He came to us immediately after his diagnosis and talked about treatment,” she said. “He missed very few days of work during his illness up until the last week or 10 days.”
Thorson is survived by his children, Amy and Lee, and step-children Joey, Adam and Meagen.
Visitation will be from 6:15 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Fort Pierre Community Youth Involved Center.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. on Friday at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre with the Rev. Craig Wexler officiating. The funeral will be live-streamed.
Burial will be in Scotty Philip Cemetery at Fort Pierre.
