Pat Duffy Community & Youth Involved Center getting $170,000 for five years for out-of–school-time programming

Fort Pierre’s Pat Duffy will receive a well-earned day of recognition on Saturday at the Community & Youth Involved Center from 1-4 p.m. to mark her official retirement.

Organizers want the public to help celebrate Duffy, who they said acted as a pillar of the community for decades.

The Capital Journal will publish a story highlighting Duffy’s service to the community and her accomplishments in Tuesday’s print edition.



