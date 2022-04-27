Fort Pierre continues its progress in upgrading its wastewater lagoons, with startup phases coming in July and the upgrades operational in August or September. The city’s upgrades should also prevent any further state discharge permit violations.
In February 2020, the state reported Fort Pierre violated its permit limits for ammonia and that the city had a non-compliance pattern during the previous 10 years. At the time, the Capital Journal reported Mayor Gloria Hanson said the City Council approved up to $3.7 million in improvements to its wastewater treatment system, which led to a deal with the state.
The state suspended the $52,030 fine for the violations, provided the improvements fix the non-compliance issues.
On Wednesday, Hanson told the Capital Journal that current improvements were necessary.
“It just something that we had to do — we had no choice,” she said. “EPA and DANR and our own responsibilities to the environment absolutely made it essential.”
South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources engineer manager Tina McFarling said the state finalized its action against Fort Pierre in 2020 due to the violations.
“The city was having compliance issues on meeting permit limits, and as part of the enforcement action, the city was required to upgrade their system,” she said. “So, what they are working on now is doing upgrades to meet the requirements of that enforcement action. And that should get them into compliance with their permit.”
She noted the majority of the violations were related to ammonia levels.
DANR reviewed Fort Pierre’s plans and specifications for the upgrades as part of the grant funding the city received. McFarling said the review makes sure the project meets the required minimum design criteria.
“We do not expect any further permit violations once the upgrades are in place and the system is up and running,” she said.
One significant component of Fort Pierre’s upgrades is the addition of a Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor — MBBR.
On Tuesday, Fort Pierre public works director Rick Hahn said the MBBR would address the ammonia issue, which is the city’s biggest challenge, especially during the winter.
“Because those particular organisms like it warm, and then when there’s an icecap, and the water temperatures drop below, those organisms basically stop functioning until it warms up again in the summertime or spring,” Hahn said. “With this particular feature here, it’ll always be a little bit warmer, we’ve got blowers blowing in hot air, and we’ve also got heaters in the water.”
He said if the heaters were necessary, they would turn on. But he said the city hopes the heaters wouldn’t be needed often since they are burying the tank for thermal protection and geothermal heat to keep it warm.
“It only takes one or two above zero Celcius to keep the organism functioning and remove ammonia,” Hahn said. “So that’s how high we have to take the temperature. So, just keep it above freezing.”
The city is also adding a building to house the main controls and blowers moving air into the MBBR and ponds. The blowers will aerate the sewage, which Hahn said helps when processing it. It’s also an improvement from Fort Pierre’s previous method.
“Basically, we used wind action for aeration,” Hahn said. “A little slower, a little less reliable — of course, in South Dakota, it’s always windy. But a little less reliable.”
He said the new system has aerators on the pond’s bed, so it gets complete aeration of the entire water column rather than just the surface relying on the wind.
It also comes with an added benefit — a faster treatment process.
“The treatment process, basically, is natural organisms that eat the sewage and process it that way,” Hahn said. “And if you keep those fully oxygenated, the organisms that utilize oxygen operate a lot faster than the anaerobic kind.”
He said the city typically retains the water for 180 days but could likely drop that time down to a 40- to 60-day range once the improvements are in place.
“A lot of difference,” Hahn said.
McFarling said many facilities across the state use a lagoon system like Fort Pierre but said the city’s addition of the MBBR for ammonia treatment is among the first statewide and is a common and efficient method to control the levels.
Fort Pierre is also adding a UV treatment process as part of a new requirement from DANR for wastewater facilities. The UV treatment is at the tail-end of the city’s treatment process.
Hahn said the system upgrades would carry Fort Pierre through the next 30-40 years based on current regulations. He added that it could sustain a 4,000- to 5,000-person population, leaving room for future growth.
Hanson said the improvements were going well and that the upgrades’ increased capacity was a fortunate bonus.
“We didn’t know at the time that we authorized this improvement that we would be seeing a 100-unit senior living development being built and two new hotels,” she said. “So yeah, this is very timely.”
