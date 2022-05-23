Purchase Access

The Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department responded to a shed fire at approximately 3:06 p.m. near 105 Deadwood Street on Monday, May 23.

“It was in the alley behind the taxidermy building, they’re off Deadwood. It was a shed-slash-cooler freezer type deal … It was a loss,” Fort Pierre Fire Capt. Nate McMillin said.

McMillin said the cause of the fire is still undetermined and remains under investigation by the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported.

Responding agencies were the Fort Pierre and Pierre fire department, Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and AMR.



