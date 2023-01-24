Yellowstone Street
Buy Now

The Fort Pierre City Council recently approved Sioux Falls-based ISG Inc as the engineering firm for its upcoming street projects. The 900 to 1,000 block of Yellowstone Street is on the city's road work list.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

The Fort Pierre City Council approved a bid from ISG Inc. for five upcoming street projects during its Jan. 17 meeting, starting this spring. 

ISG now is contracted to complete the design and administration services for the project.

Main Avenue
Buy Now

The 500 block of Main Avenue near Fifth Street is on Fort Pierre's list for upcoming roadwork. 
Roadwork map

Five road work projects are in the works for Fort Pierre, including Benjamin Street, Dupree Street, 200 block North Seventh Street, 500 block West Main Avenue and the 900 to 1,000 block of Yellowstone Street.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments