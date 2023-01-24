The Fort Pierre City Council approved a bid from ISG Inc. for five upcoming street projects during its Jan. 17 meeting, starting this spring.
ISG now is contracted to complete the design and administration services for the project.
Justin Heim, civil engineer at ISG, is grateful to be working with the city on another project. They are also the firm working on the Tatanka Trail project.
“Each little section should take approximately two to three weeks from start of construction to completion,” Heim said.
Ever since ISG moved into Sioux Falls four years ago, they’ve worked quite a bit with the city.
“This is one that has really binded since that inception and we’ve been fortunate enough that Rick has trusted us and been able to work on these projects. So between this one and the Tatanka Trail project, we’ll have some good working relationship here for the next couple of years,” Heim said.
Fort Pierre public works director Rick Hahn is just as excited to be working with the engineering firm.
“ISG is doing several projects for us and we were really pleased that they had the low bid and will be working for the City of Fort Pierre again, and continue working for the City of Fort Pierre. We anticipate that they’ll have that work ready to go here for this spring,” Hahn said.
Hahn explained that North Seventh Street had curb and gutter before, however, the curb and gutter has since deteriorated.
“The North Seventh Street 200 block, there, we’re gonna have some granular base, curb and gutter, and then do a double chip seal,” Heim said.
Hahn said the double chip seal is due to the street’s low traffic count.
The city has ownership of the manufactured home park, making the Dupree Street project unique. Hahn said that the pavement has deteriorated to the point that it needs to be replaced.
“Dupree Street, we’re going to do the complete removal of the existing surface. New granular base and new curb and gutter,” Heim said.
“That 500 block of West Main Avenue is going to consist of some curb patching, granular base and resurfacing,” Heim said. “The asphalt will be milled up and the granular base underneath will be replaced and basically the street will be reconstructed,” Hahn said.
By the golf course, Benjamin street is going to be partially replaced as well.
“It is a street that was assumed by the city during an annexation of the area,” Hahn said.
The 900 to 1000 block of Yellowstone street will also be getting some attention. The Yellowstone project will kick off this year, while Ninth Avenue will be a year or two down the road according to Hahn.
“Yellowstone, we’re going to make some grade adjustments and then put some new surfacing on that,” Heim said. “Yellowstone is probably where we're going to have the most effort there. Gonna be the busier part, probably affect things the most. Everything else should be pretty easy. One thing to note with all these projects is that we should be able to get in and out pretty quick,” Heim said.
By not doing too much utility work, ISG will save a significant amount of time.
With the senior living center project underway on Yellowstone, Hahn said work schedules would avoid damage. He said Yellowstone would not be built until after the majority of work requiring heavy traffic is completed.
"The remaining heavy traffic will use Ninth Avenue until (the) senior living (center) is completed," Hahn said. "At which time, Ninth Avenue can be reconstructed."
Although the overall order of the projects is currently unknown, Heim will be part of the team looking at some of those existing streets, seeing which ones need special attention. They will work through springtime designing the best course of action regarding these projects. The city asked those affected by the construction plan their travel accordingly, being mindful of detours in the area.
