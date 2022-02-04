Fort Pierre’s venture into finding a new water source entered the next step with the City Council’s Jan. 18 agreement worth $37,500 with engineering firm Bartlett & West to develop a plan for facilities.
“We are having the facility plan, draft copy initially prepared by mid-March so that they can put the application together for the June 1 deadline,” Fort Pierre Public Works Director Rick Hahn told the Capital Journal. “I guess about 30 days to work out all the kinks and get the application in... if it’s approved to be on the State Water Plan, then we’ll turn around and apply for funding, which is then in July.”
Hahn said he expects the application for funding to include water storage and a water treatment facility. The city already has an application in with the state for storage, he said. But ultimately, the decision has to be made by the City Council.
There’s no preliminary estimates as to how much funding new water storage and a treatment plant would require, Hahn said. He added that the city should have a better idea of how much a treatment plant will cost come March or April.
“We’re looking at sites now, locations for the intake, locations for the plant, running some numbers to see what’s most cost-effective,” Hahn said.
From where the city stands now, Hahn said, the next step is to wait for the facility plan to be completed and then make the city’s application to the State Water Plan administered by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“As we continue to get draft copies, we’ll review as a council or the task force or the utility committee, we’ll continue to review the work and make sure we’re going in the right direction,” Hahn said.
As far as a timeline, Hahn expects planning and construction to take up a minimum of four years if everything goes smoothly and the projects are approved by the state.
The hope is to have a new water source up and running by 2032, when the city’s water purchase agreement with West River/Lyman-Jones expires.
In an Aug. 26 letter to Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson, WR/LJ manager Jake Fitzgerald said his system “agrees with and supports” Fort Pierre’s efforts to connect to a new water source. He also wrote that “with limitations from the Mni Wiconi core system,” WR/LJ “likely” will not be able to renew Fort Pierre’s water purchase agreement come 2032.
“And, again, we’re building it such that we can share water with West River/Lyman-Jones when they need some, and they can still share water with us if we need some on an emergency basis,” Hahn said. “So there’s cooperative efforts between West River/Lyman-Jones, City of Fort Pierre. We hope that continues for many years.”
But first and foremost, the city needs expanded water capacity for its own residents as it continues to grow.
“Our capacity and needs are over a million gallons a day right now, so looking into the future we’re going to be bumping that two million gallons 20-30 years from now,” Hahn said.
Hanson told the Capital Journal that the “an extremely exciting opportunity” for Fort Pierre’s residents to get a “safe and reliable” water source for the city’s future.
Hanson added that city officials got off to “a good start” with Bartlett & West with meetings throughout last week.
“The engineer was in town and we had, I think, five meetings,” Hanson said. “One with the Corps of Engineers, one with DANR, one with the street and utility committee and the staff and one with the water task force.”
